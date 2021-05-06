Bathurst Metals Advisory Board

Vancouver, May 06, 2021 - Bathurst Metals Corp. ("Bathurst" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) is pleased to announce Mr. Peter Armstrong and Mr. Ken Hallat have joined the company's Advisory Board. Mr. Harold Forzley, President and CEO of Bathurst Metals Corp. commented: "On behalf of our Board and shareholders we're very pleased to welcome Mr. Armstrong and Mr. Hallat to the Company's Advisory Board. Their experience and expertise, in particular their extensive knowledge of Board Governance, are a welcome addition to the Bathurst team."

Peter R. B. Armstrong

Peter Armstrong is the Founder of the Armstrong Group. The Armstrong Group of companies include: the globally recognized Rocky Mountaineer luxury tourism train company founded by Mr. Armstrong in 1989; Alder Bay Equity Partners, which holds private equity positions in steel fabricating, 3rd party logistics, specialized glass distribution and agricultural equipment businesses; and Invictus Properties, a real estate holding company with a wide range of assets. Mr. Armstrong has held numerous Board positions in public, private and not-for-profit entities, and has extensive knowledge of corporate and philanthropic board governance. Mr. Armstrong received his Executive MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ken Hallat

Ken Hallat acquired Savolite Soap company in 1967 and through acquisitions built it into one of the largest privately owned cleaning chemical manufacturers in North America. He cofounded PlanetClean and expanded it into a 15 chain distribution group that was sold to Bunzl, a UK based public company. He is a past director of SunRype Products, founding director and shareholder of Sleeman Breweries and his family company, Novas Capital Corp. has invested in a wide range of business assets. Mr. Hallat has served on the boards of many public, private and not-for-profit companies and foundations over the years and has an extensive working knowledge of corporate and philanthropic board governance. He received his MBA (Hons.) from the University of British Columbia.

