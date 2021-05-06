Arbor Metals to Seek Shareholder Approval for Three-For-One Forward Share Split at Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Vancouver, May 6, 2021 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR) (FWB:432) is pleased to announce that it will convene an annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company, on or about July 16, 2021. At the Meeting, shareholders are expected to vote to re-elect the current board of directors, reappoint Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, reapprove the Company's ten percent rolling stock option plan and approve a forward split of the outstanding share capital of the Company on a three-for-one basis.

The board of directors of the Company has not yet resolved to proceed with a forward share split and will decide whether to proceed following the meeting. Completion of any forward share split remains subject to the review and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further information concerning the Meeting, and the forward share split, will be made available in the management information circular being prepared by the Company. A copy of the circular will be mailed to shareholders and will also be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

About the Arbor Metals Corp.

The Company controls the Rakounga Gold Project which consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. The Company has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Arbor Metals Corp.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer

