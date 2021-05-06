Menü Artikel
EMX Royalty Grants Incentive Stock Options and RSUs

12:30 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, May 6, 2021 - EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") announces that pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase an aggregate of 1,256,500 common shares, exercisable at a price of $4.11 per share for a period of five years, has been granted to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company.

In addition, the Company has granted an aggregate of 470,000 restricted shares units ("RSU") with a 3-year cliff vesting provision to officers, directors, and key employees, subject to any applicable stock exchange approvals and vesting requirements. Each RSU will entitle the holder to acquire, for nil cost, between zero and 1.5 common shares of the Company, subject to the achievement of performance conditions relating to the Company's total shareholder return, and certain operational milestones.

About EMX. EMX is a precious, base and battery metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol EMX. Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

For further information contact:

David M. Cole
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (303) 979-6666
Dave@EMXroyalty.com

Scott Close
Director of Investor Relations
Phone: (303) 973-8585
SClose@EMXroyalty.com

Isabel Belger
Investor Relations (Europe)
Phone: +49 178 4909039
Ibelger@EMXroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83086


Mineninfo

EMX Royalty Corp.

EMX Royalty Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DU32
CA26873J1075
www.emxroyalty.com
Minenprofile
