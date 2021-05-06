Belo Sun Announces Trading on the OTCQX Under Symbol BSXGF

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 - Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or the "Company") (TSX:BSX OTCQX:BSXGF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "BSXGF". The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, and trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Belo Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BSX. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.



"Belo Sun is pleased to be joining the OTCQX Best Market and improving access to our American shareholders. Our team is focused on carefully advancing the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project while meeting and exceeding all social, environmental and health and safety protocols and considering the best interests of all stakeholders," said Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of Belo Sun.

About the Company

Belo Sun is a Canadian-based mining company with a portfolio of gold-focused properties in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project. Belo Sun trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "BSXGF". For more information, please visit www.belosun.com or contact Investor Relations at +1 (416) 309-2137.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the trading of the common shares of the Company on the OTCQX. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.belosun.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.