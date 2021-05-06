OTC Markets Group Welcomes Belo Sun Mining Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Belo Sun Mining Corp. (TSX: BSX) (OTCQX: BSXGF), a Canadian based gold exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Belo Sun Mining Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Belo Sun Mining Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BSXGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Belo Sun is pleased to be joining the OTCQX Best Market and improving access to our American shareholders. Our team is focused on carefully advancing the development of the Volta Grande Gold Project while meeting and exceeding all social, environmental and health and safety protocols and considering the best interests of all stakeholders," said Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of Belo Sun.

Nauth LPC acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Belo Sun Mining Corp.

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration and development of properties located in Brazil. The company operates in two geographic areas: Canada and Brazil. It owns and operates Volta Grande Gold project, located in the municipality of Senator Jose Porfirio in northern Brazil and Patrocino gold project, situated in the Para State.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

