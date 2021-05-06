Brixton Metals Drills 24m of 187 g/t Silver, including 10m of 356 g/t Ag, including 2m of 1077 Ag at its Langis Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2021 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce further high-grade silver results from its exploration program at its wholly owned Langis Project located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario, Canada. The fall/winter 2020-2021 program consisted of a total of 18,453.35m of NQ core over 163 holes. This news release includes the last 14 unreleased holes, LM-21-240 to LM-21-253, which were focused in the Shaft 6 area.

Highlights

LM-21-242 drilled 3m of 1341 g/t Silver, 0.06% Cobalt from 128m depth including 1m of 2060 g/t Silver, 0.06% Cobalt

LM-21-245 drilled 24m of 187 g/t Silver, 0.02% Cobalt from 131m depth including 10m of 356 g/t Silver, 0.02% Cobalt including 2m of 1077 g/t Silver, 0.04% Cobalt

A large nickel anomaly is emerging based on all drilling at the Langis Project LM-21-233 drilled 68m of 14.3 g/t Ag, 0.12% Ni, 0.01% Co, 0.1% Zn including 6m of 78 g/t Ag, 0.23% Ni, 0.02% Co, 1% Zn



Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, "The recent fall/winter program was very successful in identifying new silver bonanza zones near the old workings and was highlighted by broad zones of silver-cobalt mineralization. We are in the process of modelling these results to further define next steps for the project with a primary goal of moving a number of targets into a maiden resource category. The nickel mineralization appears to be wide open and we believe it warrants further exploration."

Click here for link to Figure 1. Location Maps of the Recent Drilling, Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Figure-1_5May2021.jpg

Table 1. Drilling Highlights from Holes LM-21-240 to LM-21-253.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Ag (g/t * m) LM-21-241 114.80 116.80 2.00 171.45 0.25 342.90 LM-21-241 127.80 135.80 8.00 88.35 0.09 706.80 including 130.80 131.80 1.00 405.00 0.39 405.00 LM-21-242 128.00 131.00 3.00 1,341.00 0.06 4023.00 including 130.00 131.00 1.00 2,060.00 0.06 2060.00 LM-21-244 115.60 119.60 4.00 81.85 0.01 327.40 LM-21-244 161.60 162.60 1.00 340.00 - 340.00 LM-21-244 222.60 223.60 1.00 344.00 0.05 344.00 LM-21-245 131.40 155.40 24.00 186.85 0.02 4484.50 including 134.40 135.40 1.00 204.00 0.23 204.00 including 141.40 151.40 10.00 356.19 0.02 3561.90 including 149.40 151.40 2.00 1,077.00 0.04 2154.00 LM-21-246 112.30 113.30 1.00 117.00 0.10 117.00 LM-21-250 106.40 115.40 9.00 1.62 0.08 14.60 LM-21-251 101.40 122.40 21.00 3.35 0.08 70.35 LM-21-252 113.60 115.60 2.00 6.16 0.08 12.32 LM-21-252 120.60 122.60 2.00 428.65 0.02 857.30

Intervals represent drilled lengths, as the true widths of the mineralization have not been determined at this time.

Click here for link to Figure 2. Cross-section for Silver-Cobalt, Shaft 3 to Shaft 6 Area, Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Figure-2_5May2021.jpg

Click here for link to Figure 3. Drill Highlights for Cross Section, Shaft 6 Area, Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Figure-3_5May2021.jpg

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey stated "We are encouraged by the continuous occurrences of high-grade silver and cobalt intercepts at Langis. Additionally, recent drilling has identified a significant nickel anomaly for which further work is needed to determine the full extent of the nickel potential. While nickel is known to occur in the Cobalt Camp, limited exploration has focused on it. Future plans may include targeting zones of potential high-grade nickel during the next phase of drilling."

Click here for link to Figure 4. Cross Section for Nickel, Shaft 3 to Shaft 6 Area, Langis Project:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Figure-4_5May2021.jpg

Table 2. Nickel Highlights from 2018-2021 Drilling, Langis Project.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Zn % Co % Ni % LM-21-233 173.10 241.10 68.00 14.33 0.18 0.01 0.12 including 196.10 241.10 45.00 19.24 0.22 0.01 0.14 including 201.10 223.10 22.00 34.45 0.33 0.01 0.17 including 201.10 207.10 6.00 78.12 1.00 0.02 0.23 and 212.10 223.10 11.00 27.59 0.13 0.01 0.19 LM-18-19 129.00 299.00 170.00 0.90 0.07 0.01 0.09 including 168.00 254.00 86.00 0.49 0.12 0.01 0.10 LM-18-20 124.67 195.32 70.65 7.05 0.09 0.01 0.10 including 124.67 150.00 25.33 19.36 0.22 0.01 0.11

Hole LM-21-233 was in part released in the April 15th, 2021 news release; however, the results in Table 2 include nickel and zinc assays. Intervals represent drilled lengths, as the true widths of the mineralization have not been determined at this time. Many of the holes drilled in the Shaft 4 and Shaft 6 areas ended in low grade nickel-cobalt-silver-zinc mineralization. The host for the nickel mineralization is within Archean metavolcanics and meta-sediments.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Diamond drill holes were drilled with NQ size core. Samples were collected using 1m average sample length. Three quality control samples (one blank, one standard and one duplicate) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was cut in half and put in batches, sealed and shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. All elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish.

About the Langis Mine Project

Brixton's wholly owned Langis Mine Project has excellent infrastructure and is a past producing mine that is located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, just north from the northern end of Lake Temiskaming. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis Mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 25 opt Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA now under JV with HPX. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

