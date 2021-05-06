Benjamin Hill Sampling Up to 31.4g/t Au, Provides Update on Sonora Projects

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2021 - Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (CSE: BNN) ("BHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results at the Benjamin Hill property, comprised of the Sonora Gold and Sonora Copper concessions: Chip sample of 31.4g/t Au and multiple chip samples ranging from 4.0 - 8.0 g/t Au.

The exploration work on the Sonora Gold property continues to generate excellent results. Benjamin Hill Mining geologists continue to advance mapping and chip sampling for mineralization at Caracahui, Sahauro and Sonora Copper mineralized areas. A total of 447 chip/channel samples were collected during March and April, 2021.

BHM geologists increased the known mineralized footprint of the Caracahui structure first mapped in Q4 last year, increasing the length of the mineralized structural trend by 1600m to the southeast connecting it with the mineralized structures in the Sonora Copper area. Geologists were able to trace the mineralized structure a further 500m to the north-west, increasing the length of the mineralized vein system to 2400m and mapped numerous bifurcations. Geologists were also able to identify a large area of disseminated gold ranging from 350m to 600m in width and covering an area of 78 Ha. The Caracahui area is dominated by gold bearing quartz veins that are characterized by cockade textured quartz, are barite rich and present a brecciated appearance suggesting a robust level of hydrothermal activity, key characteristics of epithermal mineralization.

Fifty-nine samples returned gold values over 2.0g/t with eight samples ranging from 7.5g/t to 31.4g/t. Nine samples taken from the Caracahui vein returned copper values over 1.0% with three samples above 2% and the best sample returning an impressive 8.3% Cu (Figure 1. and Table 1). BHM geologists believe the combination of anomalously high gold and copper values in the Caracahui vein may indicate the presence of a calc-alkalic porphyry copper gold deposit in the shallow subsurface.

BHM geologists also worked on mapping and sampling the Sahuaro vein which lies just west of the historical Sonora Copper vein. The Sahuaro vein is a mineralized quartz rich structure that can be traced over 2900m in length and presents a strong gold-copper anomaly in the south. This vein includes values up to 3.5 g/t Au and 1.2% Cu. Both the Sahauro Vein and the Sonora Copper Vein are described by BHM geologists as being tectonic breccia veins due to having a much more brecciated character than the Caracahui Vein. Geologists also noted the iron oxide mineral, specularite in the Sahauro Vein; a mineral known to associate with gold deposits and a key characteristic of gold deposits in the Sonora.

Greg Bronson, P.Geo., President of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states that, "BHM geologists have pushed the extents of known mineralization to very impressive proportions. This large footprint combined with notable levels of mineralization supports our view that the property may contain a mineral resource*. We are excited about starting the next phase of work and begin drill testing the most prospective targets while expanding the footprint of mineralization into areas previously untouched by modern systematic exploration.

*It is important to emphasize that the potential of any exploration target is conceptual in nature and until enough drilling occurs, the existence, if at all, of a mineral resource cannot be assured.

Cole McClay, CEO of Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. states that, "as the merits of the Sonora Gold concession become more well defined, the company will continue to provide value to shareholders with thorough and efficient exploration of the Benjamin Hill property".

Further to the news release dated February 24, 2021 announcing gold assays of up to 16.2g/t, the vein material which produced an assay result of 15.1g/t was resampled by an independent professional geologist (Mr. Lorne Warner, P.Geo.). The assay returned a gold value of 31.4g/t, nearly doubling the assay value of the previous sample collected by BHM geologists. This anomalously high assay may be the result of a nugget effect and suggests the presence of coarse gold in the sample.

BHM has applied for drill permits and expects to receive permits within the next several weeks. In the meantime, BHM geologists are following up on the stream sediment sample data collected in December 2020 that identified several new target areas for exploration. Additionally, BHM geologists have reviewed aeromagnetic geophysical data collected by the Mexican Geological Survey. The survey data suggests a large magnetic anomaly exists on the Sonora Gold property, trending in a northeast - southwest orientation, with dimensions of more than 11km length, approximately 6km in width and covering about 9000 ha. The anomaly shows good correlation with known structures and suggests several new locations to explore for additional mineralization. These newly identified locations will be followed up on in the field over the next few weeks.

Figure 1. Assay Map from the Second Round of Sampling https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/250c5f69-4ab9-4f36-878c-9af27b151714

Table 1. Assay Highlights from the Second Round of Sampling

Sample East North Au Eq 75 Au Ppm Cu % Ag ppm LW-804 495569 3345405 31.6 31.4* 1.0 13.5 676 495578 3345329 16.4 16.2 - 16.5 682 495568 3345405 17.0 15.1 0.5 139.1 950 495187 3344344 8.8 8.8 - 1.8 1136 495467 3344521 9.3 8.7 0.6 47.8 885 495344 3344635 8.7 8.5 1.9 17.6 573 495248 3344306 8.4 8.3 - 5.4 1582 494946 3343607 7.9 7.5 - 33.6 677 495570 3345318 7.6 7.4 - 13.2 1484 495454 3344904 6.5 6.4 - 11.2 579 495186 3344229 6.4 6.2 - 16.1 895 495938 3345227 6.7 5.9 1.9 57.6 1595 495733 3345096 5.8 5.6 0.2 18.4 1595 495733 3345096 5.8 5.6 0.2 18.4 1581 494963 3343618 6.2 4.8 0.1 108.7 688 495505 3345308 4.9 4.6 - 24.9 889 495385 3344703 4.6 4.5 0.2 7.1 927 495493 3344531 4.8 4.5 0.2 21.9 930 495434 3344507 5.2 4.1 1.7 83.4 930 495434 3344507 5.2 4.1 1.7 83.4 572 495246 3344307 4.1 4.1 - 3.7 1190 494867 3343836 4.3 4 - 20 1249 494622 3342139 3.6 3.5 - 6.3 1541 494827 3343521 3.4 3.3 - 5.4 LW-803 495505 3345308 3.5 3.3 - 18 1016 495387 3344708 3.5 3.2 0.3 23.2 657 495273 3345168 3.4 3.2 - 16.1 657 495273 3345168 3.4 3.2 - 16.1 884 495333 3344615 3.2 3 0.7 14.1 878 496077 3345459 3.2 2.9 0.2 25.1 929 495456 3344513 4.3 2.8 1.2 110.4 1189 494827 3343960 2.8 2.7 - 4.9 928 495480 334523 4.1 2.6 2.3 109.7 905 495466 3344825 3.4 2.4 0.6 73.8 1585 494965 3343505 2.5 2.4 - 7.5 857 494767 3343141 2.5 2.2 - 19.7 288 495817 3345036 2.3 2.1 - 15.4 1531 494976 3343631 2.2 2 - 14.8 918 495556 3344630 3.0 1.5 2.4 114 923 495620 3344589 1.6 0.6 8.3 76.5 873 496410 3345725 0.5 0.2 2.5 20.2 *Vein material previously sampled at 15.1g/t Au



































































































Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All rock samples were selected by a BHM geologist. Sample tags were placed into each bag before being sealed and stored at the company field office in a secure area and were later transported by company truck directly the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories (BVM) in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. At the laboratory, the samples were dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis to BVM in Vancouver, B.C. for 45-element ICP-MS analysis after modified 4 acid aqua regia digestion. Gold assays are determined by 30-gram fire assay fusion with an ICP-ES finish. Copper assays that initially ran above 10,000ppm were rerun using ICP-ES analysis to obtain accurate assay values.

Both Hermosillo and Vancouver BVM facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 accredited. Laboratory control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were inserted by the laboratory into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the quality assurance/quality control protocol.

About Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Mexico. The Company's Sonora Gold project covers 6,000 ha of highly prospective mineral concessions along the Mojave fault in the Sierra Madre gold belt of Sonora, Mexico in close proximity to Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco mine.

Qualified Person

Greg Bronson, P.Geo, President and Director of the Company is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Cole McClay", CEO Benjamin Hill Mining Corp.

Forward Looking Statements

