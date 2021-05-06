Exclusive Interview: Newcore Gold President and CEO Luke Alexander

Toronto, May 6, 2021 - Newcore Gold Ltd. (TSXV:NCAU) (OTC:NCAUF) provides a corporate update after expanding its current drill program to 66,000 metres at its 100% owned Enchi Gold Project in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producing country.

With 45% of the results from the overall drill program released to date, Newcore has focused its efforts on near-surface, oxide resource expansion as well as step out drilling to identify new zones of mineralization at Enchi. The most recently reported results from drilling were highlighted by wide intercepts at the Kojina Hill gold target, which reported 59 metres of 0.79 g/t gold, including 10 metres of 3.03 g/t gold.

CEO Luke Alexander sits down with host Pat Beechinor to discuss the recent drill results and 2021 value drivers for the company, including an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment study that is underway with results anticipated to be announced by the end of Q2 2021:

Click to Listen to the Full Interview

https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com/junior-miner-news/press-releases/545-tsx-venture/ncau/98610-exclusive-interview-newcore-gold-tsx-v-ncau-otcqx-ncauf-president-and-ceo-luke-alexander.html

About Newcore Gold Ltd.

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana, Africa's largest gold producer. The Project currently hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.2 million ounces of gold at 0.72 g/t. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 32% equity ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi's 216 km2 land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana's prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross' Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore's vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.

