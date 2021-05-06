Durango Receives Drill Permits for Discovery Property

Vancouver, May 6, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") reports that further to the news of April 21, 2021, Durango has received acceptance for the permit applications recently announced on its wholly owned Discovery property.

Durango's Discovery (Découverte) Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus Gold mine owned by Troilus Gold Corp. ("Troilus") (TSX-TLG) and neighbours UrbanGold Minerals Inc. (TSXV-UGM).

The Discovery Property is 6,700ha in size and covers an important geological NE-SW regional structure. The Property has great road access from the Route du Nord and is easily accessible. Durango has permits for 15 exploration drill holes on the Discovery property which are scheduled to expire on March 31, 2022.

Durango's technical team has prepared tentative summer exploration plan for the Discovery Property. Durango's exploration team plans to visit the Discovery Property in May to confirm access after it completes its current exploration program at Windfall Lake. The Company will provide more details and timing on the Discovery Property visit as they become available.



Click Image To View Full Size

Durango CEO, Marcy Kiesman, stated, "Durango is fortunate to have multiple strategically owned properties to plan work on while it awaits the lab results of the Windfall Lake drill program. The exploration team is anxious to follow up on 7.6 and 6.2 g/t gold surface samples previously obtained on the Discovery property. Durango looks forward to an exciting year of exploration and discovery on its projects."

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The Discovery Property has not yet been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

Discovery (Découverte), Québec

Durango owns 100% interest in the Discovery claims, which are adjacent Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX-OSK) and are 60km away from Troilus Gold Inc.'s past producing mine. The claims are located 100km away from Chibougamau, Québec in the Frotet Evans greenstone belt with year-round road access from the Route Nord. The 6,700-hectare property is compelling due to the structurally important south dipping synclinal fold nose deformed by a northwest fault zone and northeast structures.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

