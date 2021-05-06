Opawica Explorations Inc. Gold Mineralization 316.14 g/t Au Over 1 Metre

Vancouver, May 6, 2021 - Opawica Explorations Inc. ("Opawica" or the "Company") (TSXV:OPW) is pleased to provide an update of its 100% owned Bazooka Gold Property (the "Property"). The Property is comprised of one continuous block totalling 1,317 hectares located in Beauchastel Township, approximately 7 km southwest of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Property is located in the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault within the Abitibi greenstone belt.

Summary Highlights

- 316.13 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 1 metre - 7.8 g/t Au over 17 metres - Gold mineralization in quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists up to 60m wide - In the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault in Archean Abitibi greenstone belt

"Over the past year, our exploration team has done an excellent job in integrating historical data. Opawica is now well positioned for an aggressive drill program in 2021. The Bazooka property is largely unexplored with some tremendous results in our high-grade zone. We are looking forward to getting boots on the ground," comments Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica.

The Bazooka Property occurs along one of the most prolific auriferous structures in the world, the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault. The Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault, in part, marks the boundary between the Archean Abitibi subprovince in the north and the predominantly metasedimentary Pontiac subprovince south of the fault.

In 2003, Lake Shore Gold Corporation drilled 1m with 316.13 g/t Au on the Property followed by 2m at 12 g/t Au and 4.5m at 7.9 g/t Au in 2005. A few highlights of the most recent historical drilling on the Property in 2011 by RT Minerals Corp. returned 17m at 7.8 g/t Au and 1.86m at 29.43g/t Au.

Gold mineralization on the Property occurs within mixed, up to 60m wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main Zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break/Fault zone, which is at the base characterized by up to 2.0m wide (estimated true width), strongly graphitic fault. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.

The Main Zone, characterized by strong to intense quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite-carbonate+/-quartz alteration, is generally mineralized with trace to 3% pyrite+arsenopyrite+/-chalcopyrite+/- pyrrhotite and locally contains fine specks of free gold in narrow quartz veins/stringers and highly silicified rocks. Patchy to locally pervasive fuchsite alteration (weak to strong) often accompanies quartz-sericite-carbonate alteration. Quartz-tourmaline veins occur locally both within and adjacent to the Main Zone.

Yvan Bussières, PEng, is the qualified person for Opawica and approves the technical content of this news release.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi gold belt in Quebec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost-effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

