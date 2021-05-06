Frontline Gold Corp. Announces Drill Contract for Menderes Gold Project

Toronto - May 6, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) (OTC:FLDPF) ("Frontline" or the "Company") announces that it has re-initiated exploration work at its Menderes Gold Project ("Menderes" or the "Property") in Turkey. The Company has signed a drilling contract with AHSA Müh.Müt.?n?.Mad.San. ve Tic.Ltd.?ti. for a diamond drilling program for up to 1,000 metres. Mobilization of the drill rig and crew is expected to start in mid May with drilling commencing in early June 2021.

Menderes Gold Property Highlights

Frontline, through it's 100% owned Turkish subsidiary, holds the Menderes Gold Project, a 6,194 ha (62 km2) contiguous land package located near the village of Efemcukuru, located only 20 km from the provincial capital of Izmir, Western Turkey. The permits that make up the Menderes Gold Project were acquired for their excellent potential to host intermediate sulphidation epithermal gold-bearing vein systems similar to those found within Eldorado Gold's Efemcukuru gold mine. Production forecast for 2021 at the Efemcukuru gold mine is 110,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 6.6 gpt Au (https://www.eldoradogold.com) (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Efemcukuru gold mine vein system of Eldorado Gold adjacent to Frontline Gold Menderes property, Turkey.



Drilling Objectives

The current exploration focus at Menderes will concentrate on the southeastern strike extension of the Kokarpinar vein system with current inferred resources of 2.3Mt grading 6.64 gpt Au for 491,000 ounces of gold (43-101 Technical Report, Eldorado Gold, 2019). Drilling by Eldorado Gold has been testing for the Kokarpinar extension within 20-100m of Frontlines property boundary.

The inaugural diamond drilling program consisting of 1,000 metres is based on a compilation and integration of all exploration data to date and will test Priority 1 epithermal gold targets. These include:

i.The extension of the upper epithermal Kokarpinar gold-bearing vein of Eldorado Gold's Efemcukuru Gold Mine Complex adjacent to Frontline's permit boundary on the west, with drill targets P13, P14 and P15 (Figure 2). The P13 target is approximately 20 metres from the Frontline-Eldorado mutual boundary; ii.Drill targets, P13, P14, and P15 will also test an IP anomaly which was described as "very strong" by JVX Ltd. who performed the IP survey and interpretation in 2011. The IP anomaly covers an area 400 m wide by 300 m long located in the northern part of the grid. The IP anomaly is associated with a moderate resistivity 'low', is coincident with anomalous soil samples ranging from 5 to 179ppm, surface grab samples from trace to 2.83 gpt Au and historical underground workings. iii.The Devedüzü vein system at depth, a newly discovered epithermal vein system (approximately 1 km in strike length), with drill targets P10 and P11 (Figure 1 and 2), is along strike of the lower vein of the Kokarpinar vein system. Sampling of the Devedüzü vein system by Frontline has returned a 0.269 gpt Au value from a surface grab sample. The grab sample represents one of the highest values for a surface sample taken in the vicinity of this vein system.

Figure 2. Schematic cross-section of drill targets along strike of the Kokarpinar vein system.



Commentary

"We are extremely excited to have re-initiated the work exploration program at Menderes. The Menderes Property is a new drill target asset of Frontline. The positive results of the prior soil and geochemical sampling, and the identification of two IP anomalies associated with gold mineralization only 1.2 km east of a producing mine, the advisability of an expanded soil and geochemical sampling program, combined with the operating success of Eldorado's Efemcukuru gold mine, the excitement over initial diamond drilling program on the Menderes Project is easily understood." said Frontline's President and CEO Walter Henry.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Menderes, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Property.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project, the NE Bachelor Lake Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project all in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Copperlode Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Lake Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

