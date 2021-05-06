Search Minerals Acknowledges Junior Exploration Assistance From Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

VANCOUVER, May 06, 2021 - Search Minerals Inc. ("Search" or the "Company") (TSXV: SMY), is pleased to acknowledge receipt of a grant of $60,138 from the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador towards exploration work completed in 2020 on the Company's Critical Rare Earth Element (CREE) claims located near the communities of St. Lewis and Port Hope Simpson in Southeastern Labrador.



Greg Andrews, President and CEO of Search Minerals states, "Search is very appreciative of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program ("JEA") funds granted by the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Natural Resources. These funds allowed us to hire local personnel and continue to explore and advance the Critical Rare Earth Element District (the "District") in 2020. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide and there are still 20 showings within this belt to be assessed and maintained."

The highlights of the 2020 field season

FOX MEADOW: current channel program indicates that the SW mineralized zone is at least 175m wide and the NE mineralized zone is at least 110m wide;

FOX MEADOW: this project requires an expanded 2021 channeling/trenching program to sample the extended length and width indicated in the 2020 exploration program;

AWESOME FOX: the 2020 and previous channel programs indicate that mineralization within the UAV magnetic anomaly is at least 850m long and 5-20m thick;

SILVER FOX: new channels outline a high-grade zirconium-hafnium mineralized zone that is up to 1.2 km long and 1-10m thick. SILVER FOX is located just west of the FOXTROT DEPOSIT;

Andrews added: "We are preparing for our upcoming 2021 drill and exploration program, which will include approximately 7000m of drilling at Deep Fox to commence in June. The drill program is fully funded with our recent $ 2,520,000 flow-through funding completed in April 2021. We will also continue our exploration work at Silver Fox and Fox Meadow, to bring these prospects to "Drill Ready" status."

About Search Minerals Inc.

Led by a proven management team and board of directors, Search is focused on finding and developing resources within the emerging Critical Rare Earth Element ("CREE") District of South East Labrador. The Company controls a belt 63 km long and 2 km wide including its 100% interest in the FOXTROT and DEEP FOX Projects, which are road accessible and at tidewater. Exploration efforts have advanced FOX MEADOW, AWESOME FOX and SILVER FOX as new CREE prospects very similar to and in close proximity to FOXTROT and DEEP FOX.

Search has continued to optimize our patented Direct Extraction Process technology with the generous support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and from the Atlantic Canada Opportunity Agency. We have completed two pilot plant operations and produced highly purified mixed rare earth carbonate concentrate and mixed REO concentrate for separation and refining.

