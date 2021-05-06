Private Placement Extension

Vancouver, May 6, 2021 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) (OTC:EGMLF) The TSX-V exchange has approved a 14 day extension to close the private placement announced on March 23, 2021 to raise up to $1,000,000. The first tranche closed on April 20, 2021 for gross proceeds of $587,000. The private placement units ("Unit") are priced at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the private placements, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proceeds will be used for the exploration program at the Engineer Gold Mine Property, 32 km west of Atlin in northern BC, and general working capital.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com





|"Andrew H. Rees" |Andrew H. Rees:604-505-3739

|Mr. Andrew H. Rees |Email:andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com|

|President&Director | |

Cautionary Note

