Cameco Announces Election of Directors

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) has announced the election of nine board members at its annual meeting held on May 6, 2021.
Shareholders elected board members Leontine Atkins, Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson and Don Kayne.
The annual meeting also marked the retirement of Anne McLellan from the board after 15 years as a Cameco director.
"Anne will be missed for her wealth of knowledge, work ethic, experience and collegial nature, and particularly for the corporate governance leadership she has brought to our board," said Ian Bruce, Cameco's board chair.
Voting Results for Cameco Directors
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Leontine Atkins
60,978,552
99.73%
168,044
0.27%
Ian Bruce
60,834,355
99.49%
312,240
0.51%
Daniel Camus
60,688,364
99.25%
458,231
0.75%
Donald Deranger
60,782,682
99.40%
363,913
0.60%
Catherine Gignac
60,890,460
99.58%
256,135
0.42%
Tim Gitzel
60,896,288
99.59%
250,307
0.41%
Jim Gowans
53,510,854
87.51%
7,635,742
12.49%
Kathryn Jackson
60,264,088
98.56%
882,507
1.44%
Don Kayne
55,124,445
90.15%
6,022,151
9.85%
Profile
Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the uranium fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. Our competitive position is based on our controlling ownership of the world's largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Utilities around the world rely on our nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. Our shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Our head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
