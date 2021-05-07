Cyprium Metals Ltd: Investor Webinar

Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Tuesday 11 May 2021 at 12:00 pm AEST / 10:00 am AWST.Cyprium Executive Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on operations and an overview of the Company's March 2021 Quarterly Report with a question and answer session to follow.Details of the event are as follows:Event: Cyprium Metals Investor WebinarPresenters: Executive Director, Barry CahillTime: Tuesday 11 May 2021, 12:00 pm AEDT / 10:00am WSTWhere: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration. To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below.Registration Linkhttps://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/XM3S9IR5After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation, however, given we are expecting a large number of attendees we encourage shareholders to send through questions via email beforehand to lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au





Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.





