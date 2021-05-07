Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, May 7, 2021 - Nevada Silver Corp. (TSXV: NSC) ("NSC" or the "Company") (formerly, NBS Capital Inc.) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. These stock options were issued in accordance with, and subject to, the provisions of the Company's stock option plan and are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.33 per share for a 10-year period.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation relating to the Qualifying Transaction. Words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology are used to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company with its material asset being the 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada. The Corporation also holds a manganese project in Minnesota, USA.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information about the Company contact:

Gary Lewis, CEO, (416) 941-8900, gl@nevadasilvercorp.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83263