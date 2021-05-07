Sentinel Commences Field Investigation of Gold and Silver Projects in New South Wales, Australia

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2021 - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") announces that all of its exploration licenses in New South Wales, Australia have now been granted. The Company has commenced contacting landholders in high priority areas in order to negotiate the access agreements required prior to conducting field visits on private property. As previously announced, the Company has identified four priority areas for initial inspection: Carrington, Hill End South, Golden Bar, and Toolom South.

Carrington - Silver Project

At the Carrington property (EL 9127), interpretation of previous soil sampling results by Sentinel geologists has defined two high priority gold-bismuth-antimony anomalies along a zone of historic workings. These may be upgraded to drill targets after field confirmation. Initial contact has been made with the landholders to discuss access arrangements.

Hill End South - Gold Project

The Hill End South property (EL 9125) lies along the southern extension of the Hill End Anticline which hosts quartz vein mineralization of the Hill End Goldfield where approximately 50 tons of gold have been produced from hard-rock and alluvial sources. Once land access arrangements have been completed the focus will be on assessing the likelihood that the mapped anticline hosts saddle reef-style gold mineralization similar to that at Hill End and at Ballarat and Bendigo in Victoria.

Golden Bar - Gold Project

The exploration team of Dr. Peter Pollard, Chief Geologist and Mr. Danny Marcos, Exploration Manager has completed field inspection of historic gold workings within the Golden Bar exploration license (EL 9079) which occur within Wild Cattle Creek State Forest. Historic reports of wide zones of mineralization at the Bobo King and Black Bull mines were the prime focus of investigation. However, these could not be substantiated on the ground and in both cases gold mineralization occurs in narrow zones of quartz veining. Samples of quartz vein material collected from the mine dumps at Bobo King, Black Bull and nearby unnamed workings returned very low gold grades. The potential of the property has been significantly downgraded by the field inspection and assay data.

Toolom South - Gold Project

Toolom South (EL 9080) ranked slightly lower than the other properties during the Company's internal review and Sentinel has decided to defer work on this license for the time being.

Sentinel CEO Rob Gamley commented, "Peter and his team have done a great job, bringing their deep experience to the portfolio analysis and project work-up program we initiated two months ago. Significant resources have been committed to this process and while we are disappointed that the historically reported mineral values cannot be replicated, we believe that additional work is warranted in a number of areas. We will continue the assessment work and ideally develop drill targets shortly."

Qualified Person

Peter Pollard, Ph.D., MAusIMM (CP), a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious metals projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes gold and silver projects located in New South Wales, Australia, Peru and British Columbia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods.

