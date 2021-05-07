Metals & Mining Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentations

NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series today announced that the presentations from the May Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Presenting Company Tickers Tinka Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK) Troilus Gold Corp. (OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG) Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (OTCQX: TGLDF | TSX-V: TGM) Avidian Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG) TriStar Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: TSGZF | TSX-V: TSG) GoldHaven Resources Corp. (OTCQB: GHVNF | CSE: GOH) Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCQX: SLVTF | TSX-V: SLVR) HighGold Mining Inc. (OTCQX: HGGOF | TSX-V: HIGH) Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK) Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE) Chilean Metals Inc. (OTCQB: CMETF | TSX-V: CMX) Nova Royalty Corp. (OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR) Allegiant Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: AUXXF | TSX-V: AUAU) Aurcana Silver Corp. (OTCQX: AUNFF | TSX-V: AUN) West Vault Mining Inc. (OTCQX: WVMDF | TSX-V: WVM) Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MIMZF | TSX: NHK) Starcore International Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM) Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC) Barksdale Resources Corp. (OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO) GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD) Aztec Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT) First Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN) Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCQX: BNCHF | TSX-V: BNCH) First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF) Brixton Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB) FYI Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: FYIRF | ASX: FYI) White Rock Minerals Ltd. (OTCQX: WRMCF | ASX: WRM) First Graphene Ltd. (OTCQB: FGPHF | ASX: FGR) Lotus Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT) Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL) Matador Mining Ltd. (Pink: MZZMF | ASX: MZZ) Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCQX: ELEMF | TSX-V: ELE) Outback Goldfields Corp. (OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ) Champion Iron Ltd. (OTCQX: CIAFF | TSX: CIA | ASX: CIA) EcoGraf Ltd. (Pink: ECGFF | ASX: EGR) Anson Resources Ltd. (Pink: ANSNF | ASX: ASN) Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE) Adyton Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ADY)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

