Wescan Goldfields Inc. to Seek Approval of Proposed Share Consolidation and Name Change

SASKATOON, May 7, 2021 - Wescan Goldfields Inc. ("Wescan" or the "Corporation") (Stock Symbol: WGF: TSX-V) announces that it intends to seek the approval of shareholders at an annual general and special meeting to be held on June 8, 2021 (the "Meeting") to consolidate of all of the common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Common Shares"). The approval sought will be the consolidation of the Common Shares on the basis of a ratio not greater than one new share for ten old shares (the "Consolidation"), with such ratio to be determined by the board of directors of Wescan (the "Board").

The proposed Consolidation is subject to shareholder approval and supporting documentation being accepted for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange. In conjunction with the proposed Consolidation, Wescan also intends to seek the approval of shareholders to change of the name of the Corporation to such name as the Corporation's Board of Directors, in its sole discretion, determines.

The Corporation also announces that it intends to extend the expiry date of an aggregate of 2,100,000 stock options (collectively, the "Options") issued during the month of May 2016 with exercise prices of $0.05 per option share, to the date that is seven years from each of the Option's grant date (the "Amendment"). The Amendment is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Wescan is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Common Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "WGF".

