Los Andes Copper Restructures the Board with the Appointment of Corinne Boone as Non-Executive Director

Vancouver, May 10, 2021 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a restructuring of its Board of Directors, including the creation of an Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Committee. The Company has appointed, with immediate effect, Corinne Boone as a Non-Executive Director. As previously announced, the Company also intends to nominate Warren Gilman to stand for election as a non-executive director at the Company's next annual general meeting.

Ms. Boone will join the Board as an independent Non-Executive Director and will create and Chair the Board's ESG Committee.

Corinne Boone has more than 25 years of experience focused on sustainable business, climate risk, carbon markets and executive leadership.

Currently, Ms. Boone is Board Chair of the Canadian Energy Research Institute (CERI), an organisation focused on energy sector research and analysis. In addition, she is CEO of Climate and Sustainable Innovation, a boutique consultancy focusing on sustainable finance; carbon markets and pricing; and overall ESG considerations. She is on the Board of Efficiency One, a leading energy efficiency enterprise. She also sits on the Alternative ESG Fund Independent Review Committee for Waratah Capital Advisors. She formerly held the role of Managing Director of Hatch's Environmental Services Group and was globally responsible for environment, community engagement and investment, climate change, overall sustainability, and annual corporate sustainability reporting. Ms. Boone also formerly held the role of Managing Director, CantorCO2e, a Cantor Fitzgerald subsidiary, focused on global carbon markets.

Ms. Boone is a Certified Corporate Director and holds a Master of Environmental Studies from York University and a Bachelor of Arts from St. Thomas University.

Warren Gilman has over 30 years of experience as a deal maker and investor in the metals and mining sector. Mr. Gilman was a founder of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") Global Mining Team in Toronto in 1988. He subsequently led the team's efforts out of Australia and China. During his time with CIBC, he was responsible for some of the largest equity capital markets financings in Canadian mining history. He served as advisor to the largest mining companies in the world including BHP, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Noranda, Falconbridge, Meridian Gold, China Minmetals, Sumitomo, Mitsubishi, Jinchuan and Zijin.

From 2011 to 2019, Mr. Gilman led CEF Holdings Ltd., a global mining investment company, owned 50% by CIBC and 50% by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. In 2019, Mr. Gilman founded, and is Chairman and CEO of, Toronto-listed Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd.("QRC"), a leading financier to the global resource sector. QRC is a resource-focused investment company, making investments in privately held and publicly traded resource companies with a focus on convertible debt securities.

Mr. Gilman currently serves as a director of Gold Royalty Corp. (gold-focused royalty company), NexGen Energy Ltd (uranium in Saskatchewan), Chaarat Gold Holdings (gold in Asia) and Aurania Resources (gold and copper in Ecuador).

Mr. Gilman obtained his B.Sc. in Mining Engineering at Queen's University and his MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He is Chairman of the International Advisory Board of Western University and a member of the Dean's Advisory board of Laurentian University.

Fernando Porcile, Executive Chairman of Los Andes, commented:

"We are very excited to welcome Corinne and Warren to the Board. Their invaluable insight and experience acquired over decades of leadership roles in ESG, global metals and mining financing and investment will help guide and support Los Andes as we advance the Vizcachitas Project through development."

