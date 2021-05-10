Significant Cobalt Recovery a Major Upgrade at the Hat Copper-Gold-Cobalt Deposit in the Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2021 - Doubleview Gold Corp. ("Doubleview", the "Company") (TSXV:DBG) (OTC PINK:DBLVF) (FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce excellent results from its initial metallurgical tests on materials from its 100% owned Hat Copper-Gold-Cobalt deposit, located in the Golden Triangle region of Atlin Mining District in Northwest British Columbia. The initial metallurgical extraction studies were designed to evaluate the characteristics of mineralization and the potential recoverability of component metals. In particular, attention was directed to Cobalt, an increasingly valuable and sought-after commodity that only in recent years has become a potentially important economic contributor to Hat resources.

For testing purposes, a composite sample, compiled from selected drill core analytical sample pulps, was processed by crushing and grinding and then divided into two sub-samples: "Gravity" and "Composite". "Composite" went directly to flotation, "Gravity" was gravity separated to remove free gold and the samples were each subjected to the same flotation sequence to produce a high gold-copper concentrate with low cobalt and a pyrite concentrate with high cobalt. Recoveries are shown in the accompanying table:

HAT Flotation Results - Indicated grades and Recoveries

Metal Grade Recovery(%) Sample Gravity Tails Composite Gravity Tails Composite Head Cu (%) 0.2 0.21 Co(ppm) 132 131 Au(g/t) 0.36 0.32 Gravity Concentrate Au(g/t) 11 11 Copper Concentrate Cu (%) 27 14 81 76 Co(ppm) 470 1160 19 26 Au(g/t) 7 12 54 64 Pyrite Concentrate Cu (%) 0.1 0.1 5 6 Co(ppm) 2620 2530 49 48 Au(g/t) 3 3 21 23 Combined Concentrates Cu (%) 86 82 Co(ppm) 68 74 Au(g/t) 86 87

The initial flotation tests demonstrate that it is possible to produce a high gold, low cobalt-copper concentrate and a high cobalt, low gold pyrite concentrate. Further optimization work will aim to improve selectivity, grades and recoveries.

Additional mineral samples have been submitted for QEMSCAN ("Quantitative Evaluation of Minerals by Scanning Electron Microscopy") to better understand the mineralization of Hat polymetallic deposit and the nature of flotation tails losses, these results will be announced in due course.

Metallurgical investigations have been conducted by Sepro Mineral Systems, Sepro Laboratories Inc. of Langley, B. C., under the supervision and guidance of EUR ING Andrew Carter, B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM, SME, Technical Director of Coffey, a Tetra Tech Company. Tetra Tech provides metallurgical consulting and development services to the resources sector and the extractive mineral and metallurgical industries.

Mr. Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview Gold Corp., states that "I am pleased with the exceptional initial metallurgical results from the Hat Polymetallic Deposit recovery test work. The newly received data is especially timely as copper, gold and cobalt prices are close to all-time high levels. Market demand for these and other metals, including nickel, palladium and scandium, critical to the rapidly expanding and evolving alternative energy and automotive industries, appears to have almost unlimited upside as worldwide decarbonization efforts gain momentum. The Hat deposit has such potential to contribute to Canada's future as it is poised, and is morphing into, what I believe a Saudi Arabia of strategic metals."

On March 11, 2021, Canada unveiled its Critical Minerals List that can be viewed by following the link below. The list includes 31 minerals considered integral to the Canadian economy.

https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/our-natural-resources/minerals-mining/critical-minerals/23414

Qualified Persons:

EUR ING Andrew Carter B.Sc. CEng. MIMMM, MSAIMM SME of Coffey, Tetra Tech is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project Metallurgical Studies as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp:

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange [TSX-V:DBG], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. Doubleview's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, M.Sc. Geology

President and CEO

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1V5

corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Doubleview Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/645992/Significant-Cobalt-Recovery-a-Major-Upgrade-at-the-Hat-Copper-Gold-Cobalt-Deposit-in-the-Golden-Triangle