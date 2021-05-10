Magna Mining Inc. Announces Trading Date on TSX Venture Exchange

Trading to Commence at Market Open on Tuesday May 11, 2021
Toronto, May 10, 2021 - Magna Mining Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of May 5, 2021, trading in the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will commence at the opening of the market tomorrow, May 11, 2021, under the symbol "NICU".
The commencement of trading follows the issuance of the Final Exchange Bulletin by the TSXV with respect to the Company's Qualifying Transaction.
Additional information with respect to the Qualifying Transaction and the business of the Company is available in the Company's filing statement dated March 31, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"), which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
For more information, contact:
Magna Mining Inc. Paul Fowler, Senior Vice President Phone: 416 356 8165 Email: paul.fowler@magnamining.com www.magnamining.com
