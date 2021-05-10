Sassy Kicks off Eskay Camp Exploration Season With Foremore VTEM Survey

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2021 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(OTCQB:SSYRF)(FSE:4E7) has commenced a VTEM™ (Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic System) survey at its 100%-owned Foremore Property in Northwest British Columbia's prolific Eskay Camp - the first deep penetrating, high resolution geophysics program carried out across the entire 146 sq. km project.

Goetech Airborne Geophysical Surveys is conducting the survey at 100-meter flight lines totalling 1,684 line kilometers. Included with the EM component of the VTEM™ system is a high-sensitivity cesium magnetometer.

The VTEM™ system is capable of detecting discrete conductive anomalies, can detect and discriminate between moderate to excellent conductors, and can map lateral and vertical variations in resistivity. Depending on ground conditions the VTEM™ system can provide high-resolution EM data to depths in excess of 200 meters and up to 400 meters below surface. Additionally, the MAG component will provide valuable data to assist in mapping lithology and structure occurring at Foremore.

Westmore Discovery

Sassy has demonstrated high-grade gold and silver mineralization associated with the Westmore intrusive, now believed to be Early Jurassic in age which aligns this grassroots discovery on the geological timeline with other Jurassic-aged gold deposits in the Golden Triangle.

The VTEM™ survey will map out in better detail the size, shape and orientation of this intrusive, host to numerous east-west trending vein swarms and stockworks that carry gold-silver mineralization as confirmed by first-ever drilling at Westmore last fall. Targets are being prioritized for upcoming Phase 2 follow-up drilling.

More Creek Corridor

Within the multi-kilometer-long More Creek Corridor (MCC), gold-silver mineralization occurs with VMS style mineralization and at a preferential contact that has been recognized along the eastern margin of the MCC. The VTEM™ survey will provide valuable information in defining this preferred contact. It will also detect conductive targets at depth within the MCC and provide valuable insight into overall structural dynamics and the source of the VMS-style mineralization intersected by Sassy in 2020 and by previous operators (historical drilling at the Ryder Zone at the northern end of the MCC, for example, returned an 0.80-meter interval at 202.8 meters downhole that assayed 26.5 g/t Au, 85 g/t Ag, 8.6% Zn, 2.2% Cu and 1.28% Pb in drill hole FM04-32 - refer to December 17, 2020 news release).

Hanging Valley

In the upcoming field season Sassy crews will be very focused in developing drill targets within the Hanging Valley section of Foremore, east of the MCC. The VTEM™ survey will be very instrumental at further defining the host lithology of the numerous precious metal and base metal association occurrences distributed within the Hanging Valley while also providing a structural setting. Sassy anticipates numerous geophysical anomalies that will need to be ground-proofed for the purpose of drill targeting in this highly prospective but under-explored area of the property.

The Hanging Valley features multiple precious and base metal showings occurring within an area at least five km north to south and five km east to west (SG, Sunday, Boulder, Heather, Zig Zag and Rhino). Recent glacial retreat is aiding the company's efforts in this part of the property where a systematic drill program has never been carried out.

Foremore Project Map



Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources Corporation

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle, and the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

