Satori Resources Inc. Completes First Deep Pilot Drill Hole at Tartan Lake

Toronto, May 10, 2021 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the initial diamond drill hole at Tartan Lake, the deepest hole drilled at Tartan to date, has been completed, and follow up wedge holes targeting the Main Zone mineralization are progressing as planned. Hole TLMZ21-01 targeted the interpreted down plunge continuation of the Main Zone mineralization at a depth of 700 meters from surface. Geological logging is complete and the hole is currently being sampled.

Jennifer Boyle, Chief Executive Officer commented "We are obviously very pleased that our first hole intersected the Main Zone target as planned, intersecting a wide shear zone with quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-albite veining typical of the Main Zone mineralization. This confirms our belief that the Tartan Lake system extends to depth, and that further drilling is warranted. Our desk-top studies indicate that the Main and South Zone targets are both drill limited. Tartan Lake is a road accessible project located in an established mining district offering both gold and copper discovery potential."

Wes Hanson, P. Geo., and a Director of Satori, states "We plan to continue our phase one drill program as planned, completing an additional 4 to 5 deep holes targeting the interpreted down plunge continuation of the Main Zone. We expect to complete drilling by the end of May when we will switch our focus to evaluating a number of undrilled geophysical targets associated with sheared volcanic rocks, a similar geological setting to the initial gold discovery at Tartan Lake."

Main Zone Intersection

The Main Zone intersection encountered in Hole TLMZ21-01 shows intense shearing with strongly foliated-deformed-crenulated tuffaceous volcanic rock. There is pervasive silicification with abundant quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-albite veining, from 805.80 to 821.00 metres down hole. Alteration within the Main Zone includes fuchsite, tourmaline and iron carbonate. Sulphide mineralization is dominated by disseminated and blebby pyrite with minor chalcopyrite. The Main Zone sits in contact with and on the hanging wall of a massive diorite intrusive.

Sampling of the core is in progress and the Company anticipates results within eight weeks as all analytical labs are at capacity.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., Director of Satori, is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: BUD)

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the past producing Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt, Manitoba. Satori also holds a 100% interest in the New Delhi Project, an advanced polymetallic gold project in the Sudbury Mining District, Ontario.

The Tartan Lake Project (2,670 Ha.) is located approximately 12 kilometres northeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and includes the Tartan Lake Mine (1986-1989); which produced 36,000 ounces of gold from 250,000 tonnes of ore feed. Remaining infrastructure includes: all season access road, grid connected power supply, mill, mechanical, warehouse and office buildings, tailing impoundment and a 2,100 metre decline and developed underground mining galleries to a depth of 300 metres from surface. Gold mineralization is associated with anastomosing quartz-carbonate veins hosted in east-west striking, steeply dipping shear zones up to 30 metres in width. The veins vary from several centimetres to several metres in width and gold grades vary from 1.0 to +100 g/t. Mineralization at the mine is currently drill limited and open at depth.

