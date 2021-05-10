Frontier Mourns Passing of Longtime Board Member, John G. Kelly

SUDBURY, May 10, 2021 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") and Reginald (Rick) Walker, Chair of the Board, are saddened to announce the passing of longtime Board Member, John G. Kelly.

Rick Walker, Chairman of Frontier said, "It's with great sadness that I announce the passing of our friend and fellow Board Member, John Kelly. John "Mad Dog" has served as a key Board Member since 2000 and we are indebted to John for his leadership, dedication and significant contributions to Frontier during his tenure. His quick wit, operational insights and steady friendship will be greatly missed by the Frontier family, the mining industry and his community. Our thoughts are with John's family at this very difficult time. We are especially thankful for the passion he carried in his heart for Frontier and resource development in the North."

Mr. Kelly has been with Inco Ltd. of Sudbury since 1970. In 1989 Mr. Kelly was named Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering and in 1991 he was appointed Vice President of Mining, Ontario Division. After retiring in 1998 he became President of JGK Mining Services, a mining consultancy based in Sudbury, Ontario. Mr. Kelly is a Professional Engineer and a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.

About Frontier Lithium

