Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, to Present at the Red Cloud Uranium Conference (Virtual)

22:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX SYMBOL: FCU
OTCQX SYMBOL: FCUUF
FRANKFURT SYMBOL: 2FU

KELOWNA, May 10, 2021 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy, will present at the Red Cloud Conference "Uranium: Fueling the Path Towards Electrification", which will take place virtually on May 13, 2021.

Mr. McElroy will provide an overview of Fission's current activity as a developer, together with next steps for the Company's advanced, high-grade and near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan.

Fission Presentation

  • Date: May 13, 2021
  • Time: 2:20pm ET
  • Spokesperson: Ross McElroy, President and CEO

Investors interested in attending the Fission Uranium webcast at the event can register here.

https://www.redcloudfs.com/uraniumconference2021/

About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
" Ross McElroy "

Ross McElroy, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Fission Uranium Corp.



Contact
Investor Relations: TF: 877-868-8140, ir@fissionuranium.com, www.fissionuranium.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A1T87E
CA33812R1091
www.fissionuranium.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap