Fission CEO, Ross McElroy, to Present at the Red Cloud Uranium Conference (Virtual)

KELOWNA, May 10, 2021 - Fission Uranium Corp. ("Fission" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Ross McElroy, will present at the Red Cloud Conference "Uranium: Fueling the Path Towards Electrification", which will take place virtually on May 13, 2021.
Mr. McElroy will provide an overview of Fission's current activity as a developer, together with next steps for the Company's advanced, high-grade and near surface uranium project in Saskatchewan.
Fission Presentation
Date: May 13, 2021
Time: 2:20pm ET
Spokesperson: Ross McElroy, President and CEO
Investors interested in attending the Fission Uranium webcast at the event can register here.
https://www.redcloudfs.com/uraniumconference2021/
About Fission Uranium Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property - host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit. The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCU" and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol "FCUUF."
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!