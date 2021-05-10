Maritime Resources Announces Hammerdown Gold Project Release from Environmental Assessment

Toronto, May 10, 2021 - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Newfoundland and Labrador Environmental Assessment Division has released the Hammerdown Gold Project ("Hammerdown" or the "Project") from Environmental Assessment. Hammerdown is located in the Baie Verte mining district near the towns of King's Point and Springdale.

The proposed Project consists of the construction, operation, decommissioning and remediation of an open pit and underground gold mine, an on-site crushing and sorting plant and associated infrastructure located on the footprint of a brownfield mine site. Final mineral processing to gold dore would occur offsite at the Nugget Pond gold circuit, approximately 140 km by highway from the Hammerdown project site. Maritime recently announced the purchase of the gold circuit from Rambler Metals and Mining Canada (see press release dated April 13, 2021).

"The release of Hammerdown from Environmental Assessment is a significant regulatory milestone for Maritime and our shareholders," commented Garett Macdonald, Maritime's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company has made significant progress over the past two years defining an attractive gold project in a top tier jurisdiction where we can leverage a brownfield mine site, local processing infrastructure and sorting technology to reduce the environmental footprint of a proposed new development. We would like to thank our employees, shareholders, local communities and the various government agencies for their work and participation throughout the Environmental Assessment process. We remain committed to developing this project responsibly, respecting the environment and creating a positive influence on our surrounding communities," continued Mr. Macdonald.

The Company registered its proposed gold mine project with the provincial Environmental Assessment Division on July 8, 2020, and submitted an Environmental Preview Report on March 11, 2021, satisfying a regulatory request for additional information. The release from provincial environmental assessment will allow the Company to proceed with obtaining the necessary permits and approvals required to support future development. Both the registration document and the environmental preview report can be found on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador website https://www.gov.nl.ca/ecc/projects/project-2091/.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime holds a 100% interest, directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership, in the Green Bay Property, including the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project plus the Whisker Valley exploration project, all located in the Baie Verte Mining District near the town of King's Point, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Hammerdown Gold Project is characterized by near-vertical, narrow mesothermal quartz veins containing gold associated with pyrite. Hammerdown was last operated by Richmont Mines between 2000-2004.

