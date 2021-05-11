FAR RESOURCES LTD Initiates Preparations for Drilling and Exploration at its Winston Gold and Silver Project in New Mexico, USA

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2021 - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:FOR) (OTC:FRRSF) (www.farresources.com) ("FAR Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preparations are underway for the drilling and exploration programs at its 100% owned Winston Gold and Silver Project located in New Mexico, USA.



The Company intends to initiate a 1,650-meter diamond core drill program of up to 15 holes, consisting of 110 meters in depth, targeting the Ivanhoe-Emporia patented claims. This drill program will be funded from the existing treasury and will allow Far Resources the ability to potentially extend the drill program and also explore the newly expanded northern part of the property.

Far Resources Ltd. has released the results of recent samplings of high-grade gold and silver from Ivanhoe-Emporia Mines such as 41 g/t gold and 1670 g/t silver, but also confirmed high-grade gold and silver values on all three historic mines including, Emporia, Ivanhoe and Little Granite and included highlights such as:

4610 g/t silver and 41.5g/t gold with widespread silver/gold mineralization throughout the Winston Project

Twenty ore characterization samples from these three mines returned peak values of 66.5 grams g/t gold and 2,940 g/t silver from Little Granite, 26.8 g/t gold and 1,670 g/t silver from Ivanhoe and 46.1 g/t gold and 517 g/t silver from Emporia

Recently expanded its land position from 415 acres to 2980 acres with further plans to increase to 3500 acres, and increased its claims from 50 to 149 total claims



Far Resources plans to provide further updates on its Gold and Silver Project in New Mexico, USA in the near future.

