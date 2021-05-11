Surge Battery Metals Terminates Option Agreement

Vancouver, May 11, 2021 - Surge Battery Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI) (OTC:NILIF) (FRA:DJ5C) announces to it has made the decision to terminate the Option Agreement entered into with Green River Gold Corp. on the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company intends to focus its exploration and business development efforts on other opportunities.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada.

