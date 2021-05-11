Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Results of Annual General Meeting

13:36 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, May 11, 2021 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held at St Helier, Jersey today.

The total number of shareholders present in person or by proxy at the AGM was 81, representing 43.97% of the Company's outstanding voting shares.

The table below shows the proxy votes received on resolutions 1(a) to 1(h), which were duly passed by a show of hands, to reappoint the eight nominees proposed for re-election as directors:

Nominee For Percent Against Percent Abstained
Leigh Wilson 4,490,861 84.40% 829,914

 15.60% 8,468
Steve Curtis 5,313,846 99.87% 6,909

 0.13% 8,488
Mark Learmonth 5,168,136 97.14% 152,239

 2.86% 8,868
John Kelly 5,275,981 99.16% 44,774

 0.84% 8,488
Johan Holtzhausen 5,275,618 99.15% 45,157

 0.85% 8,468
John McGloin 4,408,643 82.86% 912,132

 17.14% 8,468
Nick Clarke 5,275,267 99.15% 45,408

 0.85% 8,568
Geralda Wildschutt

 5,316,600 99.90% 5,155

 0.10% 7,488

Further resolutions 2 and 3 were also passed at the AGM so that:

  • BDO South Africa Inc was reappointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorised to fix its remuneration; and
  • Messrs. Holtzhausen, Kelly and McGloin were reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.

The full text of each resolution, together with explanatory notes, are set out in the notice of AGM and management information circular dated 29 March 2021 which are available on the Company's website at www.caledoniamining.com.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 802
Tel: +44 759 078 1139

WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford

Tel: +44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204

3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham

Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538


