Pacific Ridge Adds Geophysical Expert to Newly Formed Technical Advisory Committee

Vancouver, May 11, 2021 - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Core, Ph.D., to its Technical Advisory Committee (the "Committee"). In addition to Dan, the Committee includes Borden Putnam III (Committee Chair), an independent director, Craig Hart and Jim Logan, technical advisors, Dr. Gerald Carlson, Executive Chairman, and Danette Schwab, Vice President Exploration.

Dan will assist the Committee in evaluating and interpreting the large volume of technical data for the Kliyul copper-gold project with the objective of optimizing drill targets for the upcoming 2021 drill program. In addition, the Committee will assist Pacific Ridge in its evaluation of new copper-gold acquisition opportunities.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dan to our technical team," said Gerry Carlson, Pacific Ridge's Executive Chair. "Dan has excellent experience targeting within porphyry mineral systems, utilizing both geological and geophysical data sets, and he has experience with our flagship Kliyul project. His company, Fathom Geophysics, is at the forefront of computer modelling and interpretation of geophysical data."

About Dan Core

Dan is Principal Geophysicist/ Geologist of Fathom Geophysics, a firm he co-founded in 2008, specializing in geophysical and geoscience data processing and targeting services for the minerals and petroleum exploration industries, from the regional scale through to the near-mine deposit scale. Prior to forming Fathom, Dan spent a three-and-a-half-year stint in targeting roles with Geoinformatics Exploration, where he worked on the Company's Kliyul project and other porphyry targets in the area. He has also held internships with Conoco, Kennecott Exploration and ExxonMobil. He has carried out field work in Chile, Mexico, Australia, the United States and Canada. Dan holds a PhD in geology from the University of Michigan. During his doctoral research he undertook project work with geologists from (then) Billiton, Teck, Phelps Dodge, Asarco, Kennecott, and Codelco. His undergraduate degree covers the fields of geology and mathematics.

About Pacific Ridge

Our goal is to become one of the leading copper-gold exploration companies in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the advanced-stage Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold's Kemess project. Historic drilling at Kliyul encountered significant porphyry copper-gold mineralization, drill hole KL-15-34 returned 245 metres of 0.75% CuEQ1 (see Pacific Ridge press release dated December 2, 2020). The Company plans to launch a drill program at Kliyul this summer.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.

Corporate Contact:

Blaine Monaghan

President & CEO

Tel: (604) 687-4951

www.pacificridgeexploration.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-ridge-exploration-ltd-pex-

https://twitter.com/PacRidge_PEX

Investor Contact:

G2 Consultants Corp.

Telephone: +1 778-678-9050

Email: ir@pacificridgeexploration.com

1Copper equivalent (CuEQ) is equal to ((Cu (per cent) multiplied by $2.25 multiplied by 22.0642) plus (Au (g/t) multiplied by $1,650 multiplied by 0.032151)) divided by ($2.25 multiplied by 22.0642).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The technical information contained within this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Gerald G. Carlson, Ph.D., P.Eng., Executive Chairman of Pacific Ridge and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 policy.

Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling and other activities and events or developments that Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. ("Pacific Ridge") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding a drill program at Kliyul this summer. Although Pacific Ridge believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, that one of the options will be exercised, the ability of Pacific Ridge and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Pacific Ridge's proposed programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Pacific Ridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83511