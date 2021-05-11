Gatling Adds Second Rig to Accelerate Program Ahead of Resource Update; Commences Metallurgical Testing to Analyze Gold Recoveries

VANCOUVER, May 11, 2021 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has added a second drill rig to accelerate its exploration efforts ahead of the Q3 2021 resource update. The second rig will be designated to the Bear deposit to explore near surface extensions from the high-grade core of the deposit. Gatling has also commenced preliminary metallurgical testing with industry leader SGS Canada to analyze gold recoveries across all three high-grade deposits.

Second Drill Rig to Test Shallow Targets at Bear Deposit. A second rig has been added to the ongoing drill program at the Larder Gold project to accelerate high priority targets ahead of the upcoming resource update (Figure 1). The core of the Bear deposit starts at approximately 450 m below surface. Importantly, there are also two developed zones up plunge approximately 90 m below surface (Figure 2). The second drill rig is assigned to test the connection of these near surface zones with the core of the Bear deposit with a 5,000 m program.

Ongoing, Near Surface Exploration at Fernland Deposit. Recent exploration has successfully targeted near surface gold mineralization within the upper 250 m across three zones and transitioned to targeting down plunge extensions of high-grade zones (Figure 1 & 3). Drilling has displayed excellent grade distribution and scale of these zones, which begin at surface, thus increasing the likelihood of a starter style deposit. Over 60,000 m of drilling at the Fernland deposit will be included in its maiden resource estimate.

Commencement of Metallurgical Testing Across all Three High-Grade Gold Deposits. Gatling has sent samples (one from each deposit) to SGS Canada for preliminary metallurgical testing. Testing will determine the hardness of each ore, as well as gravity, and bottle roll cyanidation tests. Results will be utilized in Gatling's upcoming updated mineral resource estimate in Q3 2021.

Jason Billan, President and CEO for Gatling, commented, "With the addition of a second drill rig to site, which arrived at the beginning of the month, Gatling is well-positioned to complete the remainder of our drill program along the Cadillac-Larder break ahead of closing off the drill hole database in early Q3 in advance of our 43-101 resource estimate due out by the end of Q3 2021. In early July, we anticipate commencing Phase II drilling at our exciting Kir Vit discovery, which is located 6 km north of the break and on trend with Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver deposit. As a result, Gatling expects to have a catalyst-rich next several months heading into the back half of 2021."

Successful Near Surface Fernland Drilling and Zone Delineation Zone 1 - 275 m strike length (Figure 3 & 4) Continuity drilling intersected 101.3 m of 1.1 g/t Au starting 26 m surface in drillhole GTR-20-088. Two lenses have been identified. Lens thickness testing intersected upwards of 35.0 m of 2.0 g/t Au starting 58 m from surface in drillhole GTR-19-024. Zone 2 - 275 m strike length (Figure 3 & 4) Continuity drilling intersected 170.0 m of 1.5 g/t Au starting 31 m from surface in drillhole GTR-20-089 and 200.7 m of 1.5 g/t Au starting 3.3 m from surface in drillhole GTR-21-111. Three lenses have been identified. Lens thickness testing intersected upwards of 20.2 m of 1.3 g/t Au starting at 15 m from surface. Zone 3 - 400 m strike length (Figure 3 & 4) Continuity drilling intersected 114.3 m of 0.8 g/t Au starting 3.7 m from surface in drillhole GTR-21-097. Five lenses have been identified. Lens thickness testing intersected upwards of 31.0 m of 1.1 g/t Au in the upper 100 m from surface.



Figure 1. Larder project long section showing the new gold mineralized zones identified from recent drill results and target areas for the 2021 drill campaign.

Figure 2. Bear long section showing the location of significant drill results, new mineralized zones, and gold contours.

Figure 3. Fernland long section showing the location of recent drill results, new mineralized zones, and gold contours connecting Fernland mineralization with Cheminis.

Figure 4. Level plan showing multiple gold zones and gold mineralization from surface down to 100 m below surface at the Fernland deposit.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 ha project area is positioned 7 km west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration, and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

