Signature Resources Increases its Land Position to 90% of the Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt and Provides Update on Drilling and Assaying Status From 2021 Lingman Lake Drill Program

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 45 claims (720 hectares) along the Southern contact of the Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt. The acquisition increases Signature's land position to over 90% of the Lingman Lake Greenstone belt.



"With the addition of these 45 claims, Signature continues to enhance the huge district scale potential of its 100% owned Lingman Lake land package. Signature's Lingman Lake property now encompasses over 90% of the entire Lingman Lake Greenstone Belt and the all-important Greenstone contact margin. We continue to look forward to commencing regional and targeted exploration programs to assess this vast potential in the Spring and Summer."

Walter Hanych - Head Geologist, Director

A map property showing the acquisition of the claims relative to the Company's existing Lingman Lake property is presented below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca6520d9-19da-487b-8cab-7fd6da4b8d05

Terms of Acquisition

Pursuant to the terms of the asset purchase agreement to acquire the additional 45 claims (the "Agreement"), Signature shall pay the vendor $8,000 in cash and issue the vendor 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed issue price of $0.20 per common share. The Agreement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Project Update

The previously announced 2021 drilling campaign being conducted at the Lingman Lake property is over 50% drilled and advancing towards completion rapidly. Signature has delivered its first two assay sample batches to the lab in April and is shipping a third early this week. These samples represent approximately the first 40% of the drilling targeting the first 200 metres of strike to the West of the diabase dike feature. Signature is excited about the data these results will provide with respect to significantly extending the scale of the known mineralization to the west. All the assay results from the first three batches of drilling are expected to be received mid to late this month.

A map property showing the 2021 drill campaign relative to the zones west of the dike is presented below.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dae8deb-cbd6-4500-8480-012cf1dca94f

About Signature

The Lingman Lake gold property consists of 1,434 staked claims, four free hold full patented claims and 14 mineral rights patented claims totaling approximately 27,113 hectares. The property hosts an historical estimate of 234,684 oz of gold* (1,063,904 tonnes grading 6.86 g/t with 2.73 gpt cut-off) and includes what has historically been referred to as the Lingman Lake Gold Mine, an underground substructure consisting of a 126.5-meter shaft, and 3-levels at 46-meters, 84-meters and 122-meters depths.

*This historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the classification of the mineral resource estimates in accordance with current CIM categories. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate. Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Lingman Lake deposit will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course. Additional information regarding historical resource estimates is available in the technical report entitled, "Technical Report on the Lingman Lake Gold Property" dated January 31, 2020, prepared by John M. Siriunas, P.Eng. and Walter Hanych, P.Geo., available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

To find out more about Signature Resources Limited, visit our website at www.signatureresources.ca , or contact:

Jonathan Held

Chief Financial Officer

416-270-9566

