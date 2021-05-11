Saint Jean Carbon Provides an Operational Update

CALGARY, May 11, 2021 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. ("Saint Jean" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SJL) is pleased to announce the following updates to its operations, and research and development initiatives.

Mining and Carbon Sciences

The company has signed a five-year lease for an 8800 square foot facility at 107 Manitou Drive Kitchener, Ontario commencing August 1st 2021. The new location will be home to Saint Jean's pilot plant to develop environmentally friendly and sustainable mineral separation processes for mining and carbon sciences customers. In this facility, Saint Jean will optimize the air classification techniques for various types of graphite ore bodies. The engineering work to optimize the air classification process has commenced utilizing computational fluid dynamics tools. The predictions from the engineering simulations will reduce lead time to develop the processes for high purity refinement of graphite for energy storage applications. In addition, this plant will house existing equipment consisting of primary and secondary crushing equipment, flotation processes, and jet milling machinery.

Solid Ultrabattery Acquisition

Subsequent to the TSX approval of the Solid Ultrabattery acquisition, Saint Jean has now initiated a search for a suitable location to house its new battery R&D and prototype facility. On April 26th, 2021, Saint Jean engaged the services of ARC Engineering Inc to perform preliminary site assessments of several potential locations as it relates to permitting and commercial scale manufacturing operations. A decision to move forward with a lease will be announced shortly.

As Saint Jean prepares for commissioning its new battery R&D and prototype fabrication facility, the necessary long lead battery prototype equipment is currently being sourced. This equipment will be required to fabricate small batch runs of battery electrolyte and perform assembly of pouch cells that will be used for development and testing.

Research and Development Collaborations with Academia

On Feb 1st 2021, Saint Jean signed a contract research agreement with the University of Western Ontario (UWO) to further develop advanced graphene-based products with special luminescent properties for a DNA biosensor. The continuation of this research is in the late stages of a multi year effort with Western to commercialize graphene based sensing products.

Dr. Jin Zhang, a leading researcher at UWO quotes: "This project is to develop a portable sensor using advanced luminescent graphene-based nanostructures for quickly evaluating single-strand DNA. This advanced, cost-effective, and user-friendly DNA sensor can be utilized in a wide array of applications ranging from early-stage disease diagnosis in medicine; to the food industry."

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green mining methods, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean's properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Saint Jean Carbon Inc.

William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board and President

Information Contact:

Email: info@saintjeancarbon.com

Tel: (250) 381-6181

