Gitennes Update on Diamond Drilling and Discovery of New Showing at New Mosher Gold Property, Chapais-Chibougamau area, Quebec

Vancouver, May 11, 2021 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) provides an update on the first phase of diamond drilling on its New Mosher Gold Property and the discovery of a new, mineralized showing. The Company has completed ten holes for approximately 1,700 metres (Figure 1). Through prospecting, the Company has discovered a new zone of mineralization on the Property that coincides with a strong IP chargeability anomaly in the northeastern portion of the Property. The new showing may be related to a large, angular boulder that was discovered on the property in 1958 that was reported to contain visible gold. The first phase of drilling is planned for a minimum of 2,500 metres and is targeting areas of Induced Polarization, ("IP") high chargeability anomalies that are associated with historic gold values in diamond drilling and will now include drill holes to test mineralization of the new showing (Figure 1 and 4).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: IP Chargeability high (shown in pink) with associated features.

Highlights of Current Drilling:

- All holes in both areas successfully intersected altered and mineralized zones with quartz-carbonate veining. - Five holes have been drilled on the New Mosher gold zone and along Anomaly A; - Holes showed extensive quartz-carbonate veining, locally sericitic, and several metres wide in a deformation corridor (Figure 2) - Sulphide mineralization includes pyrite, pyrrhotite with local chalcopyrite and arsenopyrite. - Five holes drilled along Anomaly B which has been associated with historical gold intersections in diamond drill holes; - Holes have intersected quartz-carbonate veining mineralized with pyrite, pyrrhotite and traces of arsenopyrite. XRF Analyzer detected arsenic and gold in the mineralized section (Figure 3). - Deeper holes have intersected a second zone of pyrrhotite mineralization with minor pyrite and chalcopyrite; - Garnet enrichment in the mafic volcanics has been observed near mineralization of the second zone. - Holes intersected several generations of quartz-feldspar porphyry dikes, some altered and mineralized.





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 and 3: Mineralized Core from Anomaly A, Nouth Zone (left photo) and Anomaly B, South Zone (right photo).

New Showing:

A new showing was found associated with one of the numerous IP Chargeability anomalies detected in a survey completed last winter (see Figure 1). The showing was mechanically stripped, mapped and sampled. The showing consists of several quartz veins hosted in altered mafic volcanics and some of the veins are in contact with what appears to be quartz feldspar porphyry (Figure 4). Mineralization consists of pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite. The new showing is in an area of high chargeability and provides another viable target that will be tested with diamond drilling following the drilling of Anomaly A and B (Figure 5).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: New Showing associated with Induced Polarization chargeability anomaly. Quartz vein in contact with quartz feldspar porphyry.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5: Induced Polarization Pseudosection with location of New Showing and Unexplored Anomalies

Gitennes President Ken Booth commented: "The Company is pleased with progress of the drill programme and what we are seeing in drill core as evidenced by the pictures above. The drill programme combined with recent surface exploration has been successful in ground proofing the off-season research done by the Gitennes. The locations of historic drill holes with significant gold intersections going back to the 1950's have been verified by the present drill programme. In addition, the new, mineralized showing which was discovered by Gitennes' prospecting can be related to a historically reported boulder containing visible gold. Gitennes is realizing that it is just scratching the surface on the New Mosher property as most of the Induced Polarization anomalies have only received a very preliminary evaluation. Diamond drilling is continuing and surface work will resume next month. Preliminary analyses for the drilling and surface work are expected in mid to late-June"

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has four properties in Quebec: New Mosher, JMW, RAL, and Maxwell, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW and Maxwell are 100% owned by Gitennes. RAL and New Mosher are under option from Kintavar Exploration and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%. The Snowbird Property has been optioned to a gold exploration company.



Click Image To View Full Size

Gitennes Quebec properties - JMW and Maxwell 100%, New Mosher & RAL - option to earn up to 85%

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead (P.Geo.), who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

