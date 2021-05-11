Centamin PLC Announces Results of AGM

PERTH, May 11, 2021 - "Centamin" or "the Company" or "Group", including its subsidiaries (LSE:CEY) (TSX:CEE):

RESULTS OF AGM

Centamin announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 11 May 2021, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed with greater than 96% of votes in favour. The table below details the voting results of the resolutions.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares and approximately 66% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES WITHHELD[1] Ordinary Resolution 1 Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts 755,165,885 99.99% 101,125 0.01% 7,800,849 Ordinary Resolution 2 Declare a final dividend of 3 US cents (US$0.03) per ordinary share 761,033,939 99.92% 624,258 0.08% 1,409,662 Ordinary Resolution 3 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 759,007,746 99.68% 2,454,305 0.32% 1,605,808 Ordinary Resolution 4.1 Re-election of Mr James Rutherford 748,169,038 98.29% 13,033,464 1.71% 1,865,357 Ordinary Resolution 4.2 Re-election of Mr Martin Horgan 761,015,662 99.94% 433,032 0.06% 1,619,165 Ordinary Resolution 4.3 Re-election of Mr Ross Jerrard 761,336,457 99.98% 114,237 0.02% 1,617,165 Ordinary Resolution 4.4 Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre 760,334,210 99.88% 886,731 0.12% 1,846,918 Ordinary Resolution 4.5 Re-election of Mr Mark Bankes 760,756,610 99.94% 422,124 0.06% 1,889,125 Ordinary Resolution 4.6 Re-election of Dr Fawzy 760,699,208 99.93% 514,665 0.07% 1,853,986 Ordinary Resolution 4.7 Re-election of Marna Cloete 761,049,176 99.98% 164,697 0.02% 1,853,986 Ordinary Resolution 4.8 Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow 755,468,545 99.97% 220,496 0.03% 7,378,818 Ordinary Resolution 4.9 Election of Mr Hendrik Faul 760,760,046 99.95% 416,173 0.05% 1,891,640 Ordinary Resolution 5.1 Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor) 755,172,767 99.18% 6,225,696 0.82% 1,669,396 Ordinary Resolution 5.2 Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 760,551,700 99.95% 387,116 0.05% 2,129,043 Ordinary Resolution 6 Authority to allot relevant securities 734,888,589 96.53% 26,418,254 3.47% 1,761,016 Special Resolution 7.1 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 760,541,674 99.87% 1,009,066 0.13% 1,517,119 Special Resolution 7.2 Further disapplication of pre-emption rights 741,354,870 97.35% 20,194,133 2.65% 1,518,856 Special Resolution 8 Market purchase of ordinary shares 755,057,050 99.19% 6,167,499 0.81% 1,843,310



In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7700 713 738 investors@centamin.je Buchanan Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.co

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

[1] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646394/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Results-of-AGM