Giga Metals Hosts Live Investor Summit

Vancouver, May 11, 2021 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (OTCQB: HNCKF) (FSE: BRR2), a Canadian junior mining company with 100% ownership of a significant nickel sulphide project, are pleased to speak at a live investor summit hosted by 6ix on Wednesday, May 12th at 2:00 PM EDT / 11:00 AM PDT.
Join Giga Metals' CEO Mark Jarvis and Manager of Development, Lyle Trytten, for a virtual webinar where they will provide an update on the Turnagain project. Hear about Giga Metals' plans for the near future, including the drill program starting this summer at the Turnagain deposit in Northern BC.
Guests will be invited to ask questions and join the conversation. Click the link to register now: https://my.6ix.com/5B5yyGHO.
About Giga Metals
Giga Metals Corp. is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world.
Giga is also exploring for copper, another critical battery metal, in Brazil.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!