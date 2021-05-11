79North Inc. to Commence First Phase of Drilling at the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 - 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ; OTCQB: SVNTF; FRA: 6120) ("79North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021 it has signed a contract for diamond drilling services for the first phase of drilling at the Nassau Gold Project, Suriname. It is anticipated that the drilling will commence in early June once access roads and drill pads have been constructed.



Since 2020 the company has been exploring several gold targets at the Nassau gold project. The exploration results from the Witlage Target have been described in recent press releases and include surface samples with up to 27.98 grams gold per tonne from a gold zone that has been traced for 300 metres (https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/79North-publishes-initial-sampling-results-from-the-Nassau-Project.pdf, and https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/79North-assays-from-the-Nassau-Project-Final.pdf). The Witlage Target is now ready for the first phase of drilling (see Exhibit 1).

The Company has also been completing mapping and sampling at the Pici and Carbonara Targets (Exhibit 1). It is anticipated that this first phase of drilling will consist of approximately 10 drill holes for a total of 1,500 metres.

About the Nassau gold project

The Company's 70%-owned Nassau gold project is located 20 kilometres south of Newmont Corp.'s Merian gold mine and 60 kilometres east of IAMGold Corp.'s Rosebel gold mine. The Nassau gold project has similar geological stratigraphy and structures as both the Rosebel and Merian gold mines (see Press Release August 11, 2020 https://79north.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/11-August-commencement-of-exploration-at-Nassau-gold-project-FINAL.pdf).

About 79North Inc.

79North, is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. 79North currently holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this under explored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 79North's growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located near modern gold mines operated by major mining companies. 79North is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of gold and other minerals. 79North has 85,878,941 common shares issued and outstanding and 138,126,826 common shares on a fully diluted basis.

Statement of the Qualified Person

Further Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

