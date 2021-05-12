Major Precious Metals Builds on Mobilization Effort for Skaergaard Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2021 - Major Precious Metals Corp. ("Major Precious Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:SIZE | OTC:SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has signed contracts with Air Greenland for helicopter charter services and Xploration Services Greenland A/S ("XS") for field administration and logistics services for its upcoming diamond drilling program on the Skaergaard Project. The Company has also hired several geologists and field support staff for this summer's drilling program and continues working on planning and logistics.



Major Precious Metal's large and long-term shareholders continue to be instrumental in their support through funding the Company via the exercise of warrants and options, which leaves Major Precious Metals in a strong position to fund all mobilization efforts.

Air Greenland is Greenland's principal airline with over 60 years of experience flying in harsh Arctic environments, and it operates a large fleet of fixed wing aircraft and Eurocopter AS 350 helicopters to service the entire country. Air Greenland will be providing Major Precious Metals with two helicopters each with one pilot, and one licensed mechanic will perform maintenance and repairs on both helicopters. The helicopter charter is expected to commence in early July and the crew will be stationed on the Company's passenger charter ship (MS Blue Sea Star) along with the geology, field, and drilling crews.

Xploration Services (XS) is a Nuuk-based service provider for the Greenland exploration and mining industry that provides turn-key solutions related to logistical planning, shipping and administration services, permitting and work visas, tax and payroll, importing field equipment, developing health & safety and emergency procedures, and field and camp management. XS will work closely with Jim Sparling, the Company's Skaergaard Project Manager to liaise with the Greenland government and Mineral Licensing and Safety Authority (MLSA), and take care of pre-field season planning, camp setup, mobilization and demobilization, and post-field season reporting, including all logistics and related issues in connection with the 2021 Skaergaard exploration and drilling program.

Major Precious Metals is excited to be working with these highly reputable Greenlandic companies to complete its 2021 exploration and drilling program and looks forward to mobilizing to the Skaergaard Project in early July.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Major Precious Metals Corp.

Paul T?ni?re, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President

Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Ph: (604) 687-2038

pteniere@majorprecious.com

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "SIZE." Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

