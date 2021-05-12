First Energy Metals Drills 1.11 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 10 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2021 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of drill hole LC21-12 at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole intersected a 10-meter-wide zone with 1.11 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 110 metres (m) depth. There are anomalous values of other rare metals as well including average values of niobium (Nb) 99.78 parts per million (ppm), rubidium (Rb) 1,609.7 ppm, tantalum (Ta) 65.16 ppm, beryllium (Be) 200.7 ppm, cesium (Cs) 60.55 ppm. Average value of iron (Fe) is 0.494% (see Table 1 for details).

Drill hole LC21-12 is the first drill hole at Augustus Lithium Prospect on the Property. It was drilled at location: 287126E, 5367662N (NAD 1983 UTM Zone 18N), Azimuth 40.5 degrees, Dip 44.5 degrees with a total drilled depth of 361m. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "The first drill hole at Augustus Prospect exceeded our expectations in terms of width of the lithium zone which was reported over six metres in historical drill hole near this location. We are very excited about having a wide lithium pegmatite near surface."

The drill program is based on the historical exploration data and the Company's surface trenching and sampling program which is currently underway. Several historical drill hole collars were also located on the Property which helped in location and orientation of drill holes for the current program. The Drill program commenced on April 5th at the Property by Forage Hebert Inc. Drilling of Amos, Quebec who is contracted for the drill program. A B-20 drill rig is deployed for this work which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-meter-deep hole. A core shack has been built near the Property for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage. To date a total of 14 drill holes with a cumulative core drilling of 2,004 m has been completed on the Property. The drill core is being logged and sampled at the core shack using a rock saw. For quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC), field duplicates and blanks are being inserted at an industry standard interval.

The samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7 and sodium peroxide fusion (Na2O2) as summarized below. ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Code Ultratrace 7 - Peroxide Fusion - ICP and ICP/MS

Samples are fused with sodium peroxide in a Zirconium crucible. The fused sample is acidified with concentrated nitric and hydrochloric acids. The resulting solutions are diluted and then measured by ICP-OES and ICP-MS. All metals are solubilized.

ICP-MS

Fused samples are diluted and analyzed by Agilent 7900 ICP-MS. Calibration is performed using five synthetic calibration standards. A set of (10-20) fused certified reference material is run with every batch of samples for calibration and quality control. Fused duplicates are run every 10 samples.

ICP-OES

Samples are analyzed with a minimum of 10 certified reference materials for the required analytes, all prepared by sodium peroxide fusion. Every 10th sample is prepared and analyzed in duplicate; a blank is prepared every 30 samples and analyzed. Samples are analyzed using a Varian 735ES ICP and internal standards are used as part of the standard operating procedure. Source: https://actlabs.com/geochemistry/lithogeochemistry-and-whole-rock-analysis/peroxide-total-fusion/

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About the Augustus Lithium Property

The Company owns 100% interest in Augustus Lithium Property in Landrienne & Lacorne-Townships, Quebec, Canada. The Property consists of 271 mining claims covering a total area of 14,155 hectares located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Val d'Or on map sheets 32C/05 and 32D08. The Property claims are spread in several claim blocks optioned in 2021 from different vendors. The Company has prepared a work plan on the property which includes diamond drilling, metallurgical testwork to produce battery grade lithium carbonate, and resource estimation. To date, the Company has compiled historical drill hole data on the Property for 74 historical dill holes with a cumulative drilling of 12,123.14 m, out which 6,024 m drilling was completed on the lithium prospects during 1950s. Several drill hole results indicated intersections over 1% lithium oxide.".

About First Energy Metals Ltd..

First Energy Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multicommodity mineral property portfolio. Its goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the technology metals, precious metal, and base metal sector.

The company's strategy is to:

Acquire and advance projects through prospecting and early-stage exploration;

Source joint venture partners to finance future exploration and project development;

Create shareholder value through exploration success.

First Energy will continue to add to its multicommodity portfolio through organic acquisitions of new projects and opportunities with the intention of adding value and projects over time.

Table 1: Drill Hole LC21-012 Sample assays highlights

Analyte Symbol From To Total

Thickness Li Li2O Mn Nb Rb Ta Be Cs Fe Unit Symbol ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % Detection Limit 3

3 2.4 0.4 0.2 3 0.1 0.05 Analysis Method m m m FUS-MS-Na2O2 201704 109.5 110 0.5 1610 0.35 993 57.4 1330 24.2 131 110 2.74

























201705 110 111 1 2210 0.48 913 98.7 1690 57.5 176 51.8 0.49 201706 111 112 1 8020 1.72 953 77.9 1790 39.5 178 65.2 0.62 201707 112 113 1 2470 0.53 853 126.8 1290 51.1 122 41 0.45 201708 113 114 1 5050 1.09 703 102.6 2170 58.2 198 66 0.55 201709 114 115 1 7280 1.57 809 78.1 1580 84.4 376 82.8 0.47 201711 115 116 1 3710 0.80 848 158.7 857 76.2 132 34.3 0.49 201712 116 117 1 4700 1.01 1030 87 2000 56.1 225 68.3 0.52 201713 117 118 1 7820 1.68 1240 80 1430 65.8 248 63.4 0.48 201714 118 119 1 7460 1.60 1480 80.1 1700 89.2 188 73.9 0.43 201715 119 120 1 2850 0.61 1090 107.9 1590 73.6 164 58.8 0.44 Total width /Average

Assays 10 5,157 1.11 991.9 99.78 1,609.7 65.16 200.7 60.55 0.494 201716 120 121 1 1400 0.30 954 76.2 1730 67.1 268 63.4 0.33 201717 121 122 1 1760 0.38 1670 80.8 1140 96.1 249 49.4 0.33 21718 122 123 0.5 255 0.05 1410 76.6 1260 59 212 52.7 0.31

Note: A standard conversion factor of 2.15 was used to report Li to Li2O values All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

