Canadian Palladium Intersects 22 Metres Grading 2.22 g/t Palladium Equivalent Including 7 Metres at 3.40 g/t Pd-Eq at East Bull Deposit

Vancouver, May 12, 2021 - Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR1) (the "Company") is pleased to report new assay results for drill holes EB-21-54 to EB-21-56 that further extend the East Bull Palladium Deposit along strike to the west. Holes EB-21-54 to EB-21-56 were all drilled in the Garden Zone at the west end of the Deposit. A highlight of the current batch of drill results is hole EB-21-55 that intersected 22 metres grading 2.22 g/t palladium-equivalent. This intersection included a higher grade 7 metre interval with 3.40 g/t palladium-equivalent and is the best intersect drilled to date in the Garden Zone. The drilling program has now defined a 3.0 km strike length of near-surface disseminated sulphide mineralization hosting palladium, platinum, rhodium, gold, and base metals located 90 kilometres west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Wayne Tisdale, Canadian Palladium's CEO, commented, "The west end of the East Bull Palladium Deposit continues to deliver strong drilling results. Our geologists consider that the wide interval in hole EB-21-55 may result from proximity to the mineralized feeder dyke that was reported in our previous press release. We are excited to continue exploration in the west end of the Deposit and are planning a borehole EM geophysical survey to search for higher-grade sulphides that could potentially be associated with a feeder dyke structure."

Mineralized intervals from holes EB-21-54 to EB-21-56 are reported in Table 1. Widths are reported in metres (m) and precious metal concentrations in grams/tonne (g/t). Appendix 1 provides details of hole locations and orientations. Figure 1 shows the locations of the drill holes.

Table 1: Diamond Drill Hole Results EB-21-54 to EB-21-56

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Pd g/t Pt g/t Au g/t Cu % Ni % Co % 2PGM+

Au g/t Pd Eq g/t EB-21-54 152 157 5 0.581 0.105 0.039 0.066 0.030 0.005 0.725 0.989 EB-21-55 152 174 22 1.024 0.308 0.114 0.239 0.064 0.006 1.447 2.222 including 153 160 7 1.661 0.535 0.158 0.317 0.082 0.007 2.354 3.404 EB-21-56 188 210 22 0.371 0.109 0.070 0.112 0.036 0.007 0.55 0.951

The Palladium mineralization is primarily hosted within a 45° north dipping vari-textured gabbro unit near the basal contact of the East Bull Gabbro. Hole EB-21-54 is the western-most hole drilled to date on the Company's Property. Hole EB-21-55 was drilled north of, and intersected the Garden Zone down dip from, hole EB-21-52 that was reported in the Company's May 5, 2021 press release. Hole EB-21-56 was drilled north of hole EB-21-51. Assay results for hole EB-21-56 reported here are from the Garden Zone. Additional assays from the lower part of the hole are pending.

These results continue to demonstrate the consistency of the disseminated palladium-bearing sulphide mineralization that occurs near the basal contact of the East Bull Gabbro. Drilling has successfully focused on testing the strike and downdip extensions of this "contact-type" mineralization that is typically tens of metres thick. The Company is also evaluating potential footwall mineralization related to feeder conduits for the East Bull Gabbro.

For the drilling program, individual demarked samples of NQ drill core were sawn in half, bagged, sealed and transported by courier to the laboratory. Duplicates, blanks and standards were introduced to the sample stream on site. The Company is using two PGM certified reference materials from Canadian Resource Laboratories as standards to monitor analytical accuracy. Samples were sent to AGAT Laboratories, Mississauga, Ontario. Each sample was analysed using the AGAT Laboratories codes 202555, Fire Assay-ICP (50g); 201070, 4 Acid Digest / ICP-OES Finish. The Company's protocol is to analyze Rh after initially assaying for palladium, platinum and gold. Once Rh results are received, the Rh concentrations will be reported. Pd-Eq grade is based on parameters in the May 23, 2019, NI 43-101 Resource Estimate and Technical Report. Metal prices are based on 24-month trailing averages at January 31, 2018. In US$ these prices are: Pd - $767/oz; Pt - $973/oz; Rh - $1,000/oz; Au - $1.262/oz; Cu - $2.53/lb; Ni - $4.62/lb; Co - $20/lb.

Reported widths are drilled widths, with true widths estimated to be 90 percent of drilled widths for minus-60-degree-holes to approximately 85 per cent of drilled width for minus-70-degree holes.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

Figure 1. Drill intersections reported in this release relative to Garden and Valhalla Zones of the East Bull Palladium Deposit. Base map is an airborne total field magnetic survey.



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

Appendix 1. Drill Hole Location information

HOLE-ID UTM_E UTM_N LENGTH AZIMUTH DIP EB-21-54 403500 5141352 251 180 -60 EB-21-55 403703 5141449 311 180 -60 EB-21-56 403770 5141448 320 180 -60

Drill collar coordinates are in NAD83 UTM 17N

