Ramon Davila Joins Board of Directors

VanGold Further Strengthens Management Team

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2021 - Vangold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD)(OTC PINK:VGLDF) is pleased to announce that Ramon Davila has joined the board of directors, Hernan Dorado has been appointed COO, and Richard Silas has been designated V.P. of Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary.

VanGold Chairman and CEO James Anderson commented: "We are very pleased to announce these enhancements to board and management positions without having to search outside of the Company. We continue to add team members in Guanajuato and Vancouver quickly, and being able to fill these key management positions internally speaks to the depth of our management team and the passion they have to make VanGold a success. I look forward to working with Ramon Davila, Hernan Dorado, and Richard Silas in their new roles as we continue to position VanGold to be Mexico's next significant producer of silver and gold."

New Board Member - Ramon Davila

On February 24, 2021 VanGold announced the addition of Ramon Davila to its Advisory Board (click here for news release). That news release highlighted Ramon's career in Mexican Mining, especially his 10 years as COO and 14 years as a board member of First Majestic Silver Corp. where he led a team that created five new silver mining operations in Mexico and growing that company's production from zero to 12 million ounces of silver equivalent production per year. In 2016 Mr. Davila was appointed Minister of Economic Development for the state of Durango, Mexico -- a post he held until June 2020.

Last month Mr. Davila visited VanGold's recently purchased El Cubo operation for the first time in 20 years. After touring the project extensively, Ramon became convinced that with VanGold's dynamic team and unique corporate philosophy, El Cubo can become the cornerstone of a significant new Mexican mining venture and decided to join our board of directors.

Mr. Davila commented: "I was very pleasantly surprised at the state of the El Cubo mill. Closed for 18 months, it needs only minor component pieces to have it return to active operation. I see nothing that should impede VanGold's predicted fourth quarter recommencement of operations."

Appointment of COO - Hernan Dorado

Hernan Dorado joined VanGold's board of directors in 2017 when his family vended the El Pinguico project to the Company. Since that time Hernan has worked tirelessly as an independent director to advance the affairs of VanGold. In the past Hernan has worked with New Gold Inc. in Canada and Australia, and most recently with The Omya Group, a multinational non-metallic miner and processing company operating in over 50 countries, where he led teams in Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. Hernan will retain his directorship in VanGold as he joins the management team as our Chief Operating Officer, having overall responsibility for all mining and processing activities in the Company.

Hernan said: "The opportunity to work in Guanajuato on one of the most iconic properties in Mexican mining alongside of my father and Ramon Davila is an exceptional opportunity. We plan to build VanGold into a mid-size silver and gold producer - and I could not be more excited by this prospect."

V.P. Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary - Richard Silas

Richard joined VanGold's board of directors in October 2019, expanding on a 25-year career with management roles and board positions of public companies, principally in the mining business. Recently a Director and President of Barksdale Resources Corp. and founding Director of Gold Standard Ventures Corp., among many other roles, Richard's extensive experience in all aspects of the structuring, management, and development of public mining companies will be invaluable as VanGold builds its business. Richard will maintain his position on the VanGold Board and broaden his contributions to include the roles of VP Corporate Development and Corporate Secretary.

About VanGold Mining Corp.:

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7 kilometers south of the city. The Company is now focused on the refurbishment of the El Cubo mill, and swift commencement of production from the El Cubo and El Pinguico Combined Operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which relate to future events or future performance including, but not limited to, the ability of VanGold to successfully re-start the El Cubo mill and supply sufficient mineralized material from El Cubo and El Pinguico for processing through the El Cubo mill at projected rates, the ability to generate positive cash flow from the El Cubo mill as contemplated or at all, the exploration and development potential of El Cubo and El Pinguico and the potential existence of additional mineral resources thereon. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration and development activities, unanticipated geological formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that VanGold will be able to re-start the El Cubo mill to process mineralized materials in the amounts and at the costs anticipated. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico or El Cubo or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

