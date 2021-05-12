Vizsla Extends Napoleon to 800 Metres of Mineralization, Adds Depth, Including 3.45 Metres TW Grading 3,707 g/t AgEq

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2021 - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide additional results from twenty-three drillholes at the Napoleon prospect at the Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") in Mexico. These holes extend the mineralization by over 230 metres and 65 metres deeper. The southernmost fence of four holes has an average width of 4.12 metres with a weighted average grade of 1,145 grams per tonne silver equivalent and mineralization remains open.

Highlights

NP-21-104

3,707 g/t silver equivalent (1,274.6 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 25.97 g/t gold, 0.75% lead and 3.00% zinc) over 3.45 metres ("m") true width from 209.2 m downhole including;

13,380 g/t silver equivalent (5,410.0 g/t silver, 88.20 g/t gold, 1.02 % lead and 1.95% zinc) over 0.66 m true width from 210.2 m



NP-21-89

663 g/t silver equivalent (355.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 3.13 g/t gold, 0.80% lead and 0.81% zinc) over 10.30 metres ("m") true width from 92.0 m downhole

NP-21-82

765 g/t silver equivalent (391.9 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 3.89 g/t gold, 0.27% lead and 1.21% zinc) over 4.22 metres ("m") true width from 76.4 m downhole

Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 oz silver, $1,700 oz gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types.

Vizsla President and CEO Michael Konnert commented: "The size of Napoleon is growing at an astonishing rate with recent drilling forming an 800 m long, up to 350 m deep panel of mineralization with excellent average widths and grades. The Company has a dual strategy in 2021 with a parallel focus on rapidly moving to production while defining the full extent of the district's resource potential. The resource team is finding the extent of mineralization at Napoleon and Tajitos to support an initial resource and completing metallurgical and engineering work. The exploration team is unlocking the many remaining untested veins to show the true district scale that exists at Panuco."

Napoleon Drilling Detail

Drilling has expanded mineralization in multiple areas along the Napoleon Vein Corridor. At the southern end of the known mineralization, drilling has intersected the vein 110m beneath hole NP-21-94 (Figure 2). This hole is the deepest drilled along the corridor to date and has returned a true width of 3.93 metres with a grade of 309 g/t silver equivalent. This area is open in all directions and drilling is testing for expansions of mineralization.

There is a gap in drilling between the discovery area and southern drilling and this is being systematically infilled with ~50m spaced drillholes. In the previous release, the Company reported that, the vein continues to the south of a post mineral fault with good widths and excellent grades in hole NP-21-80. The robust nature of the vein continues with excellent widths and high grades returned from hole NP-21-82, NP-21-84 and NP-21-104. The later hole is particularly impressive returning a true width of 3.45 metres with a grade of 3,707 g/t silver equivalent. This area is open to the south and at depth.

Drilling has extended the panel of mineralization over 230 metres to the north. Further north again, at Papayo, high grade mineralization has been intersected, however, a post mineral faulting has significantly affected the continuity of the vein. In the area around hole NP-21-105 (Figure 2) the vein is less impacted, and a more consistent zone is being delineated. The vein in the area is generally narrower than further to the south.

The Company has four drill rigs, from a total of eight on the project, drilling the Napoleon vein corridor. Three are focused on resource drilling within the area of Figure 2 and a fourth is testing the Estrella Zone in the north (Figure 1) where it has intersected the vein in drilling.

Complete table of Napoleon drill hole intersections

Drillhole From To Down

Hole

Length EST.

True

Width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) NP-21-81 130.5 132.2 1.7 1.27 6.47 158.1 0.55 2.21 816.3 Hanging Wall And 137.3 139.15 1.85 1.29 1.24 99.5 0.45 0.79 238

NP-21-82 76.4 83.2 6.8 4.22 3.89 391.9 0.27 1.21 765

Incl. 77.8 79.3 1.5 0.93 8.34 1,210.0 0.47 3.16 1,998.9

Incl. 81.95 82.65 0.7 0.43 12.60 674.0 0.54 2.75 1,884.7

NP-21-84 238.5 248.2 9.7 7.58 1.06 58.3 0.47 1.28 194.3

Incl. 246.0 246.85 0.85 0.66 2.89 235.0 1.26 3.03 598.4

NP-21-85 No significant values NP-21-86 No significant values NP-21-87 No significant values NP-21-88 183.0 185.1 2.1 1.25 0.86 86.3 0.51 0.94 194.8

NP-21-89 92.0 108.8 16.8 10.3 3.13 355.9 0.80 0.81 663.4

Incl. 94.8 95.15 0.35 0.21 1.66 398.0 20.0 4.49 1,094.7

And 100.05 100.5 0.45 0.28 21.00 1,070.0 0.43 4.14 3,069.8

And 106.75 107.6 0.85 0.52 13.95 3,150.0 0.76 1.33 4,309.9

NP-21-91 248.4 250.5 2.1 1.61 1.10 109.7 1.29 2.19 286.0

NP-21-92A No significant values NP-21-93 63.25 64.9 1.65 1.09 2.09 84.6 0.15 0.36 285.9

NP-21-95 56.1 60.5 4.4 1.67 1.17 131.7 0.12 0.25 241.5

NP-21-96 260.8 262.5 1.7 1.51 1.11 34.8 0.35 0.66 159.7

NP-21-97 No significant values NP-21-98 105.6 110.85 5.25 4.13 0.41 78.1 0.16 0.40 124.8

NP-21-99 247.35 259.8 12.45 6.15 5.14 87.3 0.38 1.37 601.6

Incl. 249.75 251.0 1.25 0.62 31.7 113.0 0.44 1.86 3,1115.9

NP-21-100 No significant values NP-21-101 No significant values NP-21-102 319.1 328.85 9.75 3.93 1.93 41.0 0.80 3.10 308.9

Incl. 320.65 321.55 0.9 0.36 7.53 113.0 5.46 21.5 1,431.3

NP-21-103 No significant values NP-21-104 209.2 213.4 4.2 3.45 25.97 1,274.6 0.75 3.00 3,707.2

Incl. 209.2 213.4 2.0 1.64 49.26 2,374.3 0.86 3.50 6,926.5

Incl. 210.3 211.0 0.8 0.66 88.20 5,410.0 1.02 1.95 13,379.6

NP-21-105 71.65 74.6 2.95 1.61 2.16 354.1 0.39 2.35 565.8

NP-21-106 Assays pending NP-21-107 Assays pending NP-21-108 123.8 125.9 2.1 0.63 0.69 65.1 1.32 2.35 209.9



Table 1: Drill intersections from the holes completed at the Napoleon Vein.

Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 oz silver, $1,700 oz gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole Depth Napoleon NP-21-81 403,413 2,587,795 516 -47 276 170

NP-21-82 403,407 2,587,211 478 -51 279 156

NP-21-84 403,481 2,587,260 444 -55 269 277

NP-21-85 403,407 2,587,211 478 -70 277 220

NP-21-86 403,413 2,587,795 516 -58 276 215

NP-21-87 403,481 2,587,261 444 -61 269 346

NP-21-88 403,438 2,587,740 526 -51 278 224

NP-21-89 403,422 2,587,167 469 -54 272 152

NP-21-91 403,507 2,587,224 444 -50 269 300

NP-21-92A 403,438 2,587,740 526 -61 271 328

NP-21-93 403,378 2,587,272 487 -62 254 101

NP-21-95 403,346 2,587,374 505 -76 255 126

NP-21-96 403,507 2,587,224 444 -56 269 317

NP-21-97 403,574 2,587,590 489 -47 269 408

NP-21-98 403,397 2,587,744 542 -43 263 152

NP-21-100 403,507 2,587,224 444 -63 274 360

NP-21-101 403,379 2,587,785 526 -47 269 138

NP-21-102 403,503 2,587,975 426 -69 259 363

NP-21-103 403,574 2,587,590 489 -51 268 463

NP-21-104 403,504 2,587,179 448 -45 274 247

NP-21-105 403,356 2,587,690 517 -59 268 100

NP-21-106 403,484 2,587,971 433 -41 260 204

NP-21-107 403,505 2,587,179 448 -55 274 290

NP-21-108 403,356 2,587,690 517 -73 268 181

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services for Vizsla. Mr. Dupuis is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

