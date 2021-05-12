Hemlo Explorers Provides Update on Drilling at the North Limb Project

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 - Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to provide an update on its on going drill campaign at its North Limb Project, located approximately 15 km north of the Hemlo Mine near Manitouwadge, Ontario.



Highlights:

North Limb arcuate formation and geological setting resembles that of Hemlo Mine but has been historically underexplored with disjointed programs under fragmented ownership;

Following a detailed compilation and evaluation, Hemlo started 10,000 metre drill program in late January designed to test target horizons, on a property scale, along strike and at greater depths than the majority of historic drillholes that tested to less than 250 m depth.

6,300 metres in 13 drillholes have been completed covering less than 1 km of the 8.2 km Armand Volcanic Complex Horizon and less than 0.7 km of the 7 km Lunny/Musher Felsic Volcanic Horizons;

To date management is very encouraged by silica, sericite, feldspar, green mica alteration, which similar to that of the Hemlo Mine alteration, observed in felsic to intermediate volcanic and sedimentary assemblages; and

Gold and multi-element assays have been returned for 3 of the 13 drillholes completed with a few anomalous gold values returned over narrow widths, with evaluation of multi-element analysis on-going.



This program, which is the first on this portion of the property since 1996, will consist of a minimum of 10,000 metres through the completion of approximately 20 holes with an average length of 500 metres.

"The initial results from the current drill program have exhibited that we have similar stratigraphy as the to the Moose Lake Volcanic Complex at the prolific Hemlo gold deposit. While the gold numbers reported from the first holes have only been anomalous, we are encouraged by the progress of the current program and look forward to more results to be delivered in the coming weeks and months," said Brian Howlett, President and CEO of Hemlo Explorers.

Management has proposed drilling specific targets on the North Limb Property that will include testing numerous sections of the 8.2-kilometre Armand Volcanic Complex and 7-kilometre Lunny/Musher Felsic trends, based on several anomalies outlined by drill intercepts, soil and rock assays, and geophysical signatures. The Company believes that the North Limb assemblages resemble the geological setting of the Moose Lake Volcanic Complex at the Hemlo gold deposit that has produced 22 million ounces since it began production in 1985 (as reported by Barrick Gold Corporation).

A map image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/332640f5-f2f1-41cd-83f3-b5b0d822872d

The following table provides collar location coordinates, elevation, hole direction and dip for drillholes NL21-01 to 13.

Hole number Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Comments NL21-01 5409003 589174 372 20 -45 332 nsv* NL21-02 5408849 589265 350 26 -63 626 nsv* NL21-03 5408822 589081 352 14 -64 629 nsv* NL21-04 5408823 589081 352 18 -55 439 assays pending NL21-05 5409229 589084 356 202 -59 440 assays pending NL21-06 5409136 590227 354 25 -64 510 assays pending NL21-07 5408821 591079 357 25 -54 531 assays pending NL21-08 5408667 590984 374 24 -51 420 assays pending NL21-09 5408998 590804 357 28 -46 436 assays pending NL21-10 5409854 586135 369 2 -57 600** core log pending NL21-11 5410031 586336 385 183 -53 560** core log pending NL21-12 5410000 587650 396 2 -44 310** core log pending NL21-13 5409974 587091 385 181 -49 470** core log pending

Notes: (m) - metres

* nsv - no significant values in gold, multi-element assays under evaluation.

** - planned depth given, core log pending.

Covid-19 Protocol

Effective April 1, 2021, the Province of Ontario declared the implementation of an emergency brake in the Province. Management confirms that it is so far unaffected by the situation and continues its program unhindered as mineral exploration is still considered an essential service by the Provincial Government. Management of the Company is working with our contractors to ensure strict adherence to appropriate safety protocols to safeguard the health and well being of all our employees and contractors.

Technical Information

Dan McCormack, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for the Company, is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our main Hemlo area projects, including the North Limb, Hemlo West and the Pic Project.

