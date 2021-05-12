Sama Resources Intersects 9.30 metres at 2.68% Nickel and 1.47% Copper at Samapleu Main

- Intersection of a near-surface mineralized zone of 81.35 metres of highly disseminated sulphides including 5.0 metres of massive sulphide at Samapleu Main deposit. - Intersection includes 9.30 metres at 2.68% nickel and 1.47% copper.

- Currently drilling at Yepleu prospect with two rigs. - Analyses for platinum group of elements are pending.

Highlights

Montréal, May 12th, 2021 - Sama Resources Inc. ("Sama" or the "Company") (TSXV:SME) (OTC:SAMMF) is pleased to announce preliminary results from the first hole of the current 5,000 metres ("m") drilling program at the Samapleu deposit and Yepleu prospect. The Company has intersected a near?surface high grade mineralized zone at Samapleu Main of 9.30 meters ("m") grading 2.68% nickel ("Ni") and 1.47% copper ("Cu") within a larger 81.35 m mineralized intersect grading 0.50% Ni and 0.39% Cu in hole SM44-454265 (2021-01). Assays for platinum, palladium and gold are pending. True widths are not known at this time. However, according to Sama's geological model, the hole was planned to intersect mineralization as perpendicular as possible to the general strike and dip. Individual assays of up to 4.73% Ni and 3.81% Cu were obtained.





----------------------------------------------------------------------

|HOLE-ID |YEAR |From |LENGTH|Ni |Cu |Co |Pt |Pd |Au

|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

| | |m |m |% |% |%

|gr/t|gr/t|gr/t|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

|Samapleu Main| | | | | | | |

| |

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

|SM44-454256 |2021 |16.05 |81.35 |0.50|0.39|0.02|Assays

pending|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

| | |107.5 |4.20 |0.65|0.62|0.03|Assays

pending|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

|including (COG: 0.30% Ni) |9.70 |2.59|1.44|0.10|Assays

pending|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

| |2.55 |0.90|0.72|0.04|Assays

pending|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

|including (COG: 1.0% Ni) |1.30 |1.93|1.79|0.08|Assays

pending|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

| | | |5.75 |3.73|1.71|0.14|Assays

pending|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

| | | |0.35 |1.57|0.41|0.06|Assays

pending|

|--------------------------------------------------------------------|

| | | |0.30 |4.19|3.69|0.17|Assays

pending|

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Assays results for SM44-454256 using 0.1% Ni cut-off-grade ("COG") as well as 0.30% Ni and 1.0% Ni COG

"This high-grade near-surface mineralization at Samapleu Main shows the quality of this deposit. Superior metallurgical testing results have been returned from this type of material over the years and speaks to the possibility of Samapleu Main and Extension being a stand-alone open pit mine." stated Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President & CEO of Sama Resources Inc.

At the Samapleu Main deposit, the intersected mineralization is characterized by aggregates of the nickel, copper and iron sulphides - pentlandite, chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite, respectively. Pentlandite occurs together with pyrrhotite, while the chalcopyrite is either mixed with the pentlandite and pyrrhotite or occurs as millimetric to centimetric sulphide veins/accumulations. The textures of the sulphide mineralization vary from disseminated to semi-massive and massive. Massive mineralization shows sharp contacts with the mineralized host.



Click Image To View Full Size

Photo 1: High grade Ni-Cu massive sulfide mineralization (SM44-454265 (2021-010) showing sharp contacts with the mineralized pyroxenite host.

The Company is searching for massive sulphide veins and lenses at Samapleu that could have accumulated in traps and embayments at depth along the feeder system of the large Yacouba intrusive complex.

Yepleu Update

At Yepleu, Sama is searching for the same types of accumulations as at Samapleu but within a more dynamic magmatic system. Yepleu is considered to be the centre of the intrusive feeder system with evidence of multiple magma injections generating a large volume of host rock assimilation.

The Company identified high quality targets at both locations from last November's Typhoon DHTEM surveys. According to our partner High Power Exploration ("HPX"), these targets are showing the strongest conductivity thickness ("CT") measurements observed to date at the project. A minimum of four holes are planned testing three strong DHTEM targets along a mineralized trend of more than 4,500 m of strike length (Figure 3). The mineralized horizon starts near surface, reaches a depth of more than 850 m toward the south-southwest and appears to remain open. The very strong conductive target at 850 m depth (20,000 CT) remains untested. Other very strong DHTEM targets (10,000 CT and 11,000 CT) are subject to the current drilling program.

Figure 1 below shows the location of the Samapleu and Yepleu sectors together with highly prospective areas that remain to be investigated with additional ground electromagnetic surveys and/or drilling.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 below shows a revised compilation of all geophysical data close to the Samapleu deposit outlining possible targets for additional investigation.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 below shows the 4.5 km long mineralised trend at Yepleu cumulating with the 850m deep 20,000 CT target that will be drilled shortly (P: Proposed holes).



Click Image To View Full Size

Additional DHTEM surveys will be performed on every hole drilled as a routine procedure and as a very effective exploration tool on so-called "near-miss" intersections.

Core logging and sampling was performed at Sama's facility at the Samapleu and Yepleu field facilities. Sample preparation was conducted at the Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratory's facility in Abidjan. Sample pulps were delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd, Ancaster, Thunder Bay, Canada, for assaying. All samples were assayed for Ni, Cu, Co, Pt, Pd, Au, Fe and S.

Readers are invited to view the updated Corporate Presentation showing exploration progress proposal for the H1 2021:

https://samaresources.com/i/pdf/Sama_Corporate_Presentation.pdf

ABOUT SAMA RESOURCES INC.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d'Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d'Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama's website at http://www.samaresources.com.

About HPX

HPX is a privately-owned, metals-focused exploration company deploying proprietary in-house geophysical technologies to rapidly evaluate buried geophysical targets. The HPX technology cluster comprises geological and geophysical systems for targeting, modelling, survey optimization, acquisition, processing and interpretation. HPX has a highly experienced board and management team led by Chief Executive Officer Robert Friedland and President Eric Finlayson, a former head of exploration at Rio Tinto. For further information, please visit www.hpxploration.com.

