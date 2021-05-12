Menü Artikel
Trevali Announces Annual General Meeting Results

14:45 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2021 - Trevali Mining Corp. ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Election of Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jill V. Gardiner

350,123,719

(99.08%)

3,268,650

(0.92%)

Russell D. Ball

350,297,715

(99.12%)

3,094,654

(0.88%)

Aline Cote

350,598,034

(99.21%)

2,794,335

(0.79%)

Johannes F. (Ricus) Grimbeek

350,549,121

(99.20%)

2,843,248

(0.80%)

Jeane L. Hull

349,983,921

(99.04%)

3,408,448

(0.96%)

Dan Isserow

350,358,703

(99.14%)

3,033,666

(0.86%)

Nikola (Nick) Popovic

350,719,144

(99.24%)

2,673,225

(0.76%)

Richard Williams

350,551,328

(99.20%)

2,841,041

(0.80%)

Appointment of Auditors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to
authorize the directors to fix its remuneration

376,165,107
(99.20%)

3,019,977

(0.80%)

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

To approve an advisory vote on Trevali's approach
to executive compensation

337,769,899
(95.58%)

15,622,470

(4.42%)

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corp.



Contact
Contact Information: Investor and Media Relations Contact: Ute Koessler, Investor Relations Manager, Email: ukoessler@trevali.com, Phone: +1 (604) 336-2444
