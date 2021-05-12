Camino Identifies New Polymetallic Silver Mineralization and New Veins at Plata Dorada with up to 1,565 g/t Ag, 0.67 g/t Au, 1.19% Cu, 32% Zn, and 18.25% Pb; Increases Mineral Claims to 5,500 Hectares

Vancouver, May 12, 2021 - Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new exploration results from its 100% owned Plata Dorada Copper and Silver project ("Plata Dorada" or "the Project") in Peru. In March 2021, the Company completed an exploration program at Plata Dorada and identified six new polymetallic veins, bringing the total to sixteen identified veins at the Project (see news release dated February 3, 2021). A rock chip sample taken along the Plata Dorada mesothermal trend identified a new copper and silver mineralized structure with a width of 0.5 m grading 1.19% copper (Cu), and 18.35 ppm silver (Ag). Camino also identified new areas of polymetallic vein mineralization south of the existing claim position and acquired 1,700 hectares (ha) of new claims for a total claim area of 5,500 ha (Figure 1).

The new mineralized veins hosting copper, silver, gold, zinc, and lead have rock chip sample grades up to 1,565 g/t silver (Ag), 0.67 g/t gold (Au), 1.19% copper (Cu), 32% zinc (Zn), and 18.25% lead (Pb). The rock chip samples range in width from 0.2 to 2.0 m across the veins and are found in a preferential direction from northwest to southeast parallel to the Andean trend. The individual polymetallic veins have been mapped with strike lengths up to 5 m, before disappearing under shallow cover. A summary of identified significant vein and channel sample results is shown in Figure 1 and Table 1.

Photo 1. Sample 91 - diorite filling of argentiferous galena, sphalerite, limonite, goethite and epidote

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/83725_e1ac9af2a4b1b9eb_001full.jpg

Jose Bassan, Chief Geologist at Camino, said, "We have identified veins with strong silver and copper anomalies at Plata Dorada, along the Andean trend. During our recent prospecting efforts, we have also identified a polymetallic system with silver, copper, gold, lead, and zinc in vetiform structures. Our early exploration results indicated that there is a very rich metal endowment in the area."

"We continue to increase our land position at Plata Dorada based on exceptional high-grade samples returned from subsequent reconnaissance traverses," said Camino CEO Jay Chmelauskas. "This is a region with a rich history of high-grade metal mines and discoveries."

Figure 1. Plata Dorada Project Historic (Orange) and New (Red) Claims with 2021 Sample Results

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/83725_e1ac9af2a4b1b9eb_002full.jpg

High-grade silver samples 90 (0.4 m @ 1,565 g/t Ag) and 91 strike in the northwest to southeast direction and are spaced approximately 50 m apart. Sample 90 was taken across a 0.4 m wide outcropping vein. Sample 91 is a grab sample that is projected to be an extension to the vein in sample 90.

Historical artisanal mining shows a structural lineament in the Andean trend "Rumbo Andino" from northwest to southeast that contains multiple mineralized structures with directions varying from northwest to northeast, following the same trend from rock chip samples. The structures are subvertical with sigmoidal and lenticular shape on the surface, and filled with milky saccaroidal-quartz, iron oxides, argentiferous galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite. The veins are clearly identifiable around artisanal workings, but otherwise disappear under soil cover.

Camino is developing an exploration program that will include collecting over 450 soil samples for x-ray fluorescence (xrf) analyses, as well as detailed 1:2500 geological mapping of the mineralized structures with the goal of defining a drilling program by the end of 2021.

Plata Dorada is located 158 kilometers east of the city of Cusco. The Project can be accessed by a 2.5-hour drive along a paved highway from Cusco. There are 18th century records of colonial mining activities at several locations within 50 kilometers of Plata Dorada. Numerous pits and shallow underground workings exist on the property as a result of recent artisanal mining activities.

The 2021 channel samples were collected and analyzed by ICP-61, with digestion by four acids for 33 elements and fire assay for Au. The geochemical analyses of the samples were labelled according to analysis batch "LI21099746, LI21097983" & ME-MS61 & Cu-OG62 & Au-AA23 & Ag-GRA21 & Ag-OG62 & Pb-OG62 & Zn-VOL70 & Pb-VOL70 and sent to ALS global based in Lima, Peru for analysis.

Sample No. East North Elev. Area

Prospect Channel

Width (m) AZ Dip Silver

(Ag) g/t Copper

(Cu)

% Gold

(Au) g/t

Sampling

Info. Pb PPM Zn PPM 2 278040 8495365

3,954 DORADA SUR 0.2 330 75NE 18 2.78 0.016 New vein 468 >10000 56 280001 8495809

4,291 HITHZA II 0.6 58 2.78 0.424 New vein 315 44 Hist_MARC027 280446

8496546

HITHZA II - 20 1,500 3.13 Historic Hist_MARC024 280455

8496526

HITHZA II - 20 433 1.32 Historic Hist_MARC028 280479

8496585

HITHZA II - 20 1,500 8.57 Historic Hist_MARC025 280479

8496555

HITHZA II - 20 400 1.85 Historic Hist_MARC029 280488

8496578

HITHZA II 0.3 20 323 1.95 2.12 Historic Hist_MARC013 280503

8496657

HITHZA IV 0.5 20 222 2.45 0.44 Historic Hist_MARC012 280504

8496661

HITHZA IV 0.7 20 1,030 2.47 0.718 Historic Hist_MARC021 280505

8496598

HITHZA II 0.5 20 586 1.86 Historic Hist_MARC016 280513

8496616

HITHZA II 1.5 20 1,430 1.45 1.125 Historic Hist_MARC030 280647

8495706

HITHZA II 0.6 140 56 6.93 0.056 Historic Hist_MARC031 280668

8495699

HITHZA II 0.6 140 42 5.97 Historic Hist_MARC032 280684

8495685

HITHZA II 1.0 140 27 2.36 0.048 Historic Hist_MARC033 280690

8495661

HITHZA II 0.5 140 117 3.51 Historic 53 280697

8495678

4,412 HITHZA II 0.8 345 68NE 39 1.51 0.119 New Sample 320 36 Hist_MARC034 280715

8495654

HITHZA II 1.0 140 19 0.99 Historic Hist_MARC035 280732

8495618

HITHZA II 0.5 140 93 2.72 0.017 Historic 28 281289

8496214

4,375 HITHZA II 0.5 38 3.38 0.013 New vein 55 23 30 281683

8496325

4,246 TALI 1.4 10 45E 36 1.49 0.053 New vein 11 14 11 281950

8496998

4,010 TALI 1 0.3 190 60SE 1,500 5.76 0.03 New vein 148 723 Hist_MARC007 282270

8496653

TALI 1 0.4 140 31 1.54 Historic Hist_MARC005 282280

8496665

TALI 1 0.5 140 17 1.01 Historic 32 282309

8496630

4,023 TALI 1 1.0 0 75SE 15 1.42 0.292 New Sample 23 64 31 282314

8496569

4,047 TALI 0.5 20 70W 21 1.25 0.353 New Sample 16 27 M-12 280714 8496976 HITHZA IV 463 0.74 0.78 Historic M-13 280718 8496982 HITHZA IV 1500 3.13 1.33 Historic M-14 280722 8496988 HITHZA IV 1500 8.57 1.52 Historic M-15 280700 8496946 HITHZA IV 400 1.85 1.72 Historic 104 280624 8496945 4103 HITHZA IV 0.5 18.35 1.19 0.01 New Sample 10.2 31 Sample No. East North Elev. Area

Prospect Channel

Width (m) AZ Dip Silver

(Ag) g/t Copper

(Cu) Gold (Au)

g/t Sampling

Info. Pb-VOL70 % Zn-VOL70 % 89 279207 8485020 4,550 Dorada 4 0.5 883 0.15 0.49 New Sample 10.30 12.64 90 279214 8485011 4,552 Dorada 4 0.4 1565 0.26 0.48 New Sample 11.41 32.00 91 279163 8485055 4,516 Dorada 4 1565 0.25 0.67 New Sample 18.25 9.86 100 288526 8482296 4,615 Dorada 5 0.7 85 0.17 0.06 New Sample 1.99 0.02 102 280073 8496310 4,218 HITHZA II 2 71 0.37 0.06 New Sample 0.06 0.02 103 280073 8496310 4,218 HITHZA II 2 127 0.50 0.08 New Sample 0.21 0.16

Table 1. Channel Sample Results in 2021 and Historic Sampling at Plata Dorada

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. In addition, the company has commenced field studies at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino is currently closing the acquisition of the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose Bassan MAusIMM (CP) 227922, MSc. Geologist, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

