CEO David Patterson to Appear Today on the Rich TV Live Network

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2021 - Snowy Owl Gold Corp. (CSE:SNOW) (CNSX:SNOW.CN) ("Snowy Owl" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ceo David Patterson will be featured in an interview on https://www.youtube.com/c/RICHTVLIVE/featured at 6:30am PST. To view the interview please go to YouTube and search for channel RICH TV LIVE.

About Snowy Owl Gold Corp.

Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing gold projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in the Panache Property, which consists of 12 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 678 hectares, and the Golden Eagle Property, which consists of 161 map designated claims ("CDC") covering a total of 8,887.65 hectares (88.87 km2) within the Abitibi region located in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Snowy Owl Gold Corp. is available at http://www.snowyowlgold.com/

