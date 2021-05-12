DeepRock Incorporates and Makes Key Executive Appointment in Romania

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2021 - DeepRock Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "DeepRock") (CSE Symbol: "DEEP"), (CNSX:DEEP.CN), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adrian Volintiru as CEO (Director General) of the Company's wholly-owned Romanian subsidiary, DeepRock Minerals S.R.L., as it prepares to move ahead with the next stage of exploration.

Mr. Volintiru is an accomplished, strategy driven finance executive who recently served on the Board of Directors and as CEO of ROMGAZ, Romania's largest natural gas producer, and the country's third largest company with 2020 revenues exceeding US$1 billion and US$300 million in net income.

Mr. Volintiru has an exceptional business and political network within Romania and Eastern Europe with key executive positions in both the private sector and in the Romanian Government. He has served on the board of Hidroelectrica S.A. which supplies and distributes electric power throughout Romania; he was the CFO and interim COO of SC. Rompetrol S.A. an international oil company with gas stations throughout Romania including operations in 12 other countries; and he served as the State Secretary for the Ministry of Economics, Trade, and Industry in Romania's Government.

"We have a unique opportunity in the Romanian business environment, to develop this innovative industry. I am happy to be part of this project and we will create a strong footprint in the industry, locally and internationally," explains Adrian Volintiru, new CEO of Deeprock România.

Andrew Lee, CEO of Deeprock comments, "We anticipate Adrian's corporate strategy and proven record will deliver substantial progress, beginning by enhancing our investment in Romania as well as growing our own presence with both operations, and business development activities."

