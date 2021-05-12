Altius Reports Voting Results From May 12, 2021 Annual General Meeting

Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius" or the "Corporation") reports that all resolutions presented at its May 12, 2021 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss all with votes in favour at 98% or higher. The voting participation rate was 56% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another solid voter turn-out. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 12,2021 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION FOR WITHHELD RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St.

John's, NL as Auditors of the

Corporation for the ensuing year

and authorizing the Directors to fix

their remuneration 23,129,485 104,203 Approved (99.55%) Election of the following directors: Nicole Adshead-Bell 19,679,695 196,701 Elected (99.01%) Teresa Conway 19,813,824 62,572 Elected (99.69%) John Baker 19,701,344 175,052 Elected (99.12%) Brian Dalton 19,383,109 38,287 Elected (99.81%) Anna El Erian 19,656,144 220,252 Elected (98.89%) André Gaumond 19,838,832 37,564 Elected (99.81%) Roger Lace 19,816,697 59,699 Elected (99.70%) Fred Mifflin 19,657,457 218,939 Elected (98.90%) Jamie Strauss 19,589,186 287,210 Elected (98.56%) Say on Pay FOR 19,339,424 AGAINST 536,970 RESULT Approved (97.30%)

About Altius

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 41,457,706 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

Contact

Flora Wood

Email: Fwood@altiusminerals.com

Tel: 1.877.576.2209

Direct: +1(416)346.9020

Ben Lewis

Email: Blewis@altiusminerals.com

Tel: 1.877.576.2209