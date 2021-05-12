Menü Artikel
Altius Reports Voting Results From May 12, 2021 Annual General Meeting

12.05.2021  |  Business Wire

Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius" or the "Corporation") reports that all resolutions presented at its May 12, 2021 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss all with votes in favour at 98% or higher. The voting participation rate was 56% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another solid voter turn-out. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 12,2021 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

RESOLUTION

FOR

WITHHELD

RESULT

Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St.
John's, NL as Auditors of the
Corporation for the ensuing year
and authorizing the Directors to fix
their remuneration

23,129,485

104,203

Approved (99.55%)

Election of the following directors:

Nicole Adshead-Bell

19,679,695

196,701

Elected (99.01%)

Teresa Conway

19,813,824

62,572

Elected (99.69%)

John Baker

19,701,344

175,052

Elected (99.12%)

Brian Dalton

19,383,109

38,287

Elected (99.81%)

Anna El Erian

19,656,144

220,252

Elected (98.89%)

André Gaumond

19,838,832

37,564

Elected (99.81%)

Roger Lace

19,816,697

59,699

Elected (99.70%)

Fred Mifflin

19,657,457

218,939

Elected (98.90%)

Jamie Strauss

19,589,186

287,210

Elected (98.56%)

Say on Pay

FOR

19,339,424

AGAINST

536,970

RESULT

Approved (97.30%)

About Altius

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 41,457,706 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.



Contact

Flora Wood
Email: Fwood@altiusminerals.com
Tel: 1.877.576.2209
Direct: +1(416)346.9020

Ben Lewis
Email: Blewis@altiusminerals.com
Tel: 1.877.576.2209


